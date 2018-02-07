Tennis court-sized brush fire erupts in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT – Firefighters extinguished a working wildland fire the size of a tennis court at the 1300 block of Meadow Lane in Bridgeport Tuesday evening.

Around 5:05 p.m., VVFD was dispatched to what was originally described as a bonfire that was getting out of control.

While en route to the call it was upgraded to a working wildland assignment, said VVFD Battalion Chief Dean Koropatnicki in a news release.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department were added to the assignment.

Once on scene, the initial engine reported a brush fire approximately the size of a tennis court with several structures threatened.

“They pulled a hose line and began suppression activities on a shed that had just become involved by the leading edge of the brush fire,” said Koropatnicki.

After getting an initial knock down on the shed they, along with the recently arrived VVFD Brush Truck, firefighters began extinguishing the leading edge of the fire and were able to quickly contain it to the area already burned.

CFMD’s Engine arrived and provided water as well as manpower to help fight the brush fire, according to the release.

Due to a lack of hydrants in the area a water tender was initially dispatched from Cornville as well. A second Brush Truck from CFMA arrived to also provide manpower and suppression capabilities.

Koropatnicki said no one was injured in the incident and the only structural damage was to an out building, a small shed, and a few fence posts.

It appears that coals from a legal burn earlier in the day were rekindled due to rising winds and caught some dead dry grass on fire.

This then spread to several large dead bushes and bamboo which caused the flames to grow rapidly, according to the release.

“VVFD would like to remind everyone that if they have a legal burn, warming fire, or cooking fire, be sure that the flames are dead out when you are no longer attending the fire,” said Koropatnicki.