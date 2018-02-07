VERDE HERITAGE 1973-1974: Cottonwood Rural Fire Department

1973: BUILDING PLANNED FOR RURAL FIREMEN

"Tentative plans and specifications for a building to house the Cottonwood Rural Fire Department were begun last week by Fire Chief Glen L. Davis and a 5-man advisory board."

"The department has received authorization from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors to spend the money on hand from taxes and donations and Davis says, a 'big step forward' has been made towards the realization of a building by the donation of land and support from the Queen Creek Land and Cattle Corporation, developers of Verde Village, and the donation of a septic tank and leach field from Dickenson Septic Tank Service in Cottonwood."

"The location of the fire station will be next to Highway 279 on the river side of the highway about 1 mile south of the intersection of 89A."

"'It will be the best that can be built by donations and tax money on hand and with voluntary help,' Davis said."

"The 5-man advisory board will help the fire chief in getting the fire station going, 'or we will know the reason why,' Davis vowed. He said a public meeting will be announced soon to advise taxpayers of developments and plans and to announce the names of those serving on the advisory board."

"The rural fire department, not connected with the Cottonwood Town Fire Department, will serve the outlaying areas of Cottonwood, including Bridgeport, Rocking Chair Road, the Cottonwood Airport area, Verde Village, along the north side of the Verde River to about one half mile south and east of Unit 1, Verde Village."

"The department, which has been in existence since the late 1950's, will now be an active volunteer force, Davis said."

"Glen Davis, a former fire chief in Washington, comes to the position with extensive service in fire fighting, and has helped to form both county and city fire departments in Washington."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, February 1, 1973; page 7.)

1974: VETERAN FIRE FIGHTER TO HOST OPEN HOUSE

"Fire Chief Glen Davis, who has been a professional fire fighter since 1940, will be host for an open house Sunday at the new Cottonwood Rural Fire Station, located south of Cottonwood on Rt. 279. Assisting Davis will be the members of the volunteer fire department."

"A full afternoon of events, tours and demonstrations --- including an information session on 'what to do until the fireman comes' --- is set for the open house, beginning at 1."

"Davis began fire training at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington in 1940, and stayed there until 1946. He worked at the Yukon Harbor fire station in Kitsajo, Wash., in 1947, and helped to organize that district, which took in seven stations and the Yukon Harbor facilities. From 1950 to 1962, he was a fireman and mechanic for the Kitsajo company and fireman at the Kitsajo station until 1964, when he was made fire chief and mechanic. He retired in 1966. Davis said he has been through five state fire schools plus training at the naval fire school at Manchester, Wash., on open and closed tank fires."

"'The area to be covered by the Cottonwood Rural Fire Department is only half the size I am accustomed to,' Davis said, 'and I have no fear that the men and I cannot cover it in good shape.' The department has 19 volunteer firemen on its rolls."

"The department was created in July, 1973, and the new station begun at that time. The land on which the station is located was donated by the Queen Creek Land and Cattle Company, developers of Verde Village, but the department does not serve that area exclusively, Davis said."

"Volunteer labor, from Verde Village residents and from persons living in the district, helped build the firehouse. Residents of the Valley, and especially those persons living in the rural fire district, have been invited to the open house and demonstrations."

"From 1 to 2 p.m., there will be an inspection of the firehouse. From 2 to 3:30, there will be demonstrations of small fire extinguishing methods and from 3:30 to 4, an inspection of the department's three fire trucks. From 4 to 5, there will be a demonstration of techniques homeowners may use to minimize property damage before the firemen arrive."

"'This instruction has proven its worth in the past,' Davis said, 'and should be of interest to every homeowner.'"

"The Rural Fire Department serves Verde Village, the Bridgeport area, the unincorporated part of Cottonwood around the airport and those areas in between not serviced by the Cornville-Page Springs, Camp Verde, and Sedona fire departments."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, April 4, 1974; page 1.)