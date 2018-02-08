Obituary: Kathleen Kepford Collins 1952-2018

Kathleen Kepford Collins died Jan. 16, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Muskegon, MI and had lived in the Verde Valley since 1991. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, 2pm at the Cottonwood Seventh Day Adventist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her charity, the SDA Navaho Mission.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.