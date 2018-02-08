Obituary: Kathleen Kepford Collins 1952-2018

Kathleen Kepford Collins died Jan. 16, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Muskegon, MI and had lived in the Verde Valley since 1991. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, 2pm at the Cottonwood Seventh Day Adventist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her charity, the SDA Navaho Mission.

