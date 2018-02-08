Police arrest homeless man for sexual assault

COTTONWOOD – A homeless Cottonwood man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting a female at his encampment.

Carmen Amato, 56, is charged with of sexual assault, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment- all felonies.

Cottonwood officers responded to the desert area north of 76 Gas station on State Route 260 to locate the suspect, according to a news release from Cottonwood Police Department.

Wednesday night, a female victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by Amato earlier in the evening at his encampment after he lured her there saying he had dog food for her dogs, stated the release.

The victim and Amato are known to each other. Amato was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.