What's Happening: Feb. 9, 2019

‘Risqué’ art event at Pillsbury Wine Feb. 10

The art event Risqué will be shown in the Pillsbury Wine Tasting Room on Saturday, Feb. 10 during the Art Walk in Old Town Cottonwood.

Featured displays include Risqué with Hot Photography by Mark Broadus, new art work from Steven Schutz that is boundary testing, a revealing new selection of paintings on Men, Women & Wine by Annabel Sclippa Art, and mixed media art that pulls on your heart by Gilbert Pogany.

Top winemaker, Sam Pillsbury, will be in the Tasting Room all day, and they will be pouring an $8 3-pour flight of the “Inappropriate, One Night Stand, with a Diva.” (Yes. Those are all wine labels.)

Pillsbury Wine just won 14 medals out of 14 wines he brought to the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, including their third Double Gold, and bringing home yet three new Golds.

Come indulge your senses with an evening or day of Risqué, with one of the Best Arizona Winemakers, and fabulous local artists.

To top off the evening, there will be live music from 4-7 p.m. with Rachel Mari Kimber.

Put a little Risqué back in your world this Valentine’s Day weekend, and join Pillsbury Wine Room in Old Town Cottonwood on Saturday, Feb. 10, all day until 9 p.m. For more information, call 928-639-0646.

Old Town Art Walk returns in February

Arizona Stronghold

Arizona Stronghold Tasting Room will be featuring local Jerome artist Jan Bruso of Funky Side Studios. She will be unveiling a seasonal motif of her take on pop style hearts. This show will hang alongside her already hanging originals and print blocks. Jan uses acrylic paint on canvas, wood, and even metal panels. Music for the evening will be brought to you by Jerome musician Hank Erwin with all original Texacana Blues.

Hart of AZ Gallery

Hart of AZ Gallery features Jacqueline Guineau as the Artist of the month. She specializes in steam punk/Victorian jewelery and will also be showing her wearable fabric art. We will have Yarrow playing their original and cover music from 6 - 8 p.m. Also Barbara Wenninger will be available for astrology readings all day Saturday and during the Art Walk. Please join use for snacks and spirits and enjoy some good music and great Art.

Old Town Center for the Arts

Dan Bresnan returns to Old Town Center for the Arts after well-received sold-out performances from the Bresnan Unplugged Trio. On Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. this all-star ensemble will feature Dan Bresnan (acoustic archtop guitar/vocals) along with special guest artists Allen Ames (violin/acoustic guitar) and Felix Sainz, Jr. (acoustic bass). This event is sponsored by Pillsbury Wine Company and Fusti’s Fine Fudge from the Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders, contact OTCA for more info.

Treasure Junkies

All Things Creative and Treasure Junkies (now combined) at 1018 N. Main St. is having an overstock sale due to the combined shops new location on all merchandise. We are doing a new fun product with your favorite photo printed on canvas and Kathleen’s “Peter Max” type of art addition to your photo that brings a great new dimension to your photo. Come see the demo of this and get the introductory pricing on any size you choose.

Clarkdale candidate nomination packets available

In Arizona, persons are nominated to run for public office in the Primary Election by a petition procedure for nomination. This process allows any qualified voter within the Town boundaries of Clarkdale the opportunity of seeking public office.



The nomination paper is a formal notification to the Town Clerk that the individual intends to seek public office.

Candidate Nomination Packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon at the Town Hall located at 39 N. Ninth St. in Clarkdale.



Candidate Nomination Packets are also available on our website www.clarkdale.az.gov.

In order to be on the ballot, completed packets must be filed with the Town Clerk between April 30 and 5 p.m. on May 30.

There are two seats with four year terms for Councilmember on the Aug. 28, ballot.



A canvass of the Aug. 28 election results will determine if the Nov. 6 General Election for local candidates is required.

Town Clerk, Mary Ellen Dunn, may be contacted at 928-639-2453 for specific information.

Unitarian Universalism focus of OLLI Workshop Feb. 9

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute – known as Olli – is offering a workshop titled “What the Heck Is a Unitarian?” on Feb. 9, at 9 AM, located at Yavapai College’s Sedona Campus, 4215 Arts Village Dr. The three-hour workshop will explain the origins of Unitarian Universalism, its local history, and provide an overall view of what it offers in our community.

Unlike most religions, “UU” does not require that its congregants adhere to a specific set of beliefs. Its mission is to create a more loving, just, and sustainable world. Members vary over a wide range of those identifying as Agnostic, Christian, Humanist, Jewish, Buddhist and more. There have been many famous UUs, including founding fathers, scientists, abolitionists, transcendentalists, historians, artists, writers, and more.

The workshop will include a panel discussion and light refreshments. For registration and fee information visit: www.yc.edu/ollisv or call 928-649-4275.

U of A Cooperative

Extension offers fruit tree pruning demonstrations Feb. 10

It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held on Saturday Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Rd, Camp Verde. The second will be held on Saturday Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St, Chino Valley. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn!

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

VFW Post 7400 hosts breakfast Feb. 10

A breakfast at the VFW Post 7400 located 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood will be served Feb. 10. There will be a basic breakfast which includes eggs (cooked to order) choice of ham, bacon or sausage, toast and hash browns. A donation of $7 is for a pancake breakfast (3) with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage. A donation of $4.00 is for biscuits and gravy (2) with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Serving starts at 8:30 a.m. and stops at 10 a.m.

February Star Party at Rezzonico Family Park Feb. 10

Forget Hollywood! Join members of Astronomers of the Verde Valley and gaze at the real stars Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Rezzonico Family Park. You’ll see stars, planets, galaxies, and other heavenly bodies that you will never see in Hollywood.

Bring your Valentine for an early celebration. Enjoy the beauty of the heavens as seen with the naked eye. Look through carefully calibrated telescopes setup and monitored by experts passionate about sharing their love and knowledge of the universe with others.

Astronomers of the Verde Valley describe themselves as “an amateur astronomy club” whose “mission is to inform, educate and entertain by providing a varied and interesting program of activities for our membership and the communities we serve.” Join them on the telescope pads at Rezzonico Family Park, Feb. 10 for this free presentation and find out just how interesting they are.

Rezzonico Family Park is adjacent to Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road, in Camp Verde. Please park at the library so you don’t blind the stargazers with your headlights. Carry a flashlight that is shielded with a red lens, dress for cold weather, and wear sturdy shoes for walking on the gravel path. If you need assistance, please let us know.

For more information about this or any other program at the Library, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Free Medicare Workshop Feb. 10

On Saturday, Feb. 10 get all of your Medicare questions answered with Denny Fanter in this free workshop at the Cottonwood Public Library. Fanter worked for AT&T in Regulatory Affairs and retired in 2000. Since 2005 he has been a licensed insurance agent and has offered workshops on Medicare through OLLI since 2012. Topics to be discussed will include: When and how to apply for Medicare; what does Medicare Part A and Part B pay; what deductibles do Part A and B have; how does a Medicare supplement or Advantage plan work with Parts A and B to avoid financial loss due to health problems; what is a supplement and Advantage plan; and how does a prescription drug plan (Part D) save on prescription costs. The workshop will be held in the Dede Ewald Room from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Jerome Elks Lodge hosts Valentines Dinner & Dance Feb. 10

Jerome Elks Lodge #1361(in Clarkdale) is having a Valentines Dinner and Dance on Feb. 10. The lounge opens at 4 p.m.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. You have a choice of Stuffed Roast Pork Tenderloin or Stuffed Filet of Sole. You must make a meal choice at the time of ticket purchase. Dance to the music of Sound Events (formally Jox in the Box) starting at 7 p.m. The cost is $15. The event is for the benefit of the Arizona Elks Major Project. Elks and their guests are invited to attend. Call the Elks Lodge at 928-634-5611 to reserve your tickets.

Conner Thompson presents at Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group Meeting Feb. 10

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group February 2018 Meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood from 10 a.m. - noon.

This month’s presentation will be led by Connor Thompson, a University of Maryland student of PT, interning at the Verde Valley Medical Center, the topic will be Pain & Stressors Relating to Fibromyalgia.

Group members, friends, family and the public are welcome to attend our meeting. For further information or questions, please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care.

Seminar on Stress, Magnesium, & Addictions Feb. 10

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Dr. Rick Malter will present a seminar on Stress, Magnesium, and Addictions.



It is more and more commonly recognized that stress and addictions are closely related. This was discussed in a recent Matforce panel discussion.



However, as Dr. Malter will explain in his seminar, what is not well understood is the role of magnesium deficiency as it relates to the intensity of stress and addictive cravings.



Dr. Malter will also explain that a substantial magnesium deficiency is often found in individuals who abuse drugs and alcohol. Stress depletes magnesium and creates a magnesium deficiency. This allows stress to become much more intense until it becomes “stress overwhelm” including serious psychological problems.



The date of this seminar is Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Old Town Plaza on Main and 4th streets in Cottonwood. The time is 2 p.m. There is no charge for this seminar which is a public service of the Malter Institute. RSVP 928 649-9343. For more information, email rickmind9@gmail.com or visit www.malterinstitute.org.

Dr. Malter is a retired school and clinical psychologist from Illinois. He is also an expert on stress and magnesium deficiency. He is the author of “The Strands of Health: A Guide to Understanding Hair Mineral Analysis.”

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum presents ballroom dancing Feb. 10

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will sponsor Sentimental Journey and the sounds of the Big Band Era on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. We feature the best dance floor in Northern Arizona.

Dance lessons begin at 6 p.m. taught by Dana DeLuz. She will be teaching intermediate fox trot steps so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to expand your horizons. Dance lessons are just $2 per person. $10 admission.

This dance is the last dance of the season. There will be a 50-50 raffle along with coffee, water, soda and snacks available for purchase. This is a non-alcohol event.

“These dances may go away if attendance continues to drop! Please support Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum by attending even if you don’t dance!”

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is a 501(c)3 non profit established in 2003 as The Heritage Center. We are located at 900 First North St. in Clarkdale. For more information call 928-649-1198 or info@clarkdalemuseum.org

Winter Co-Ed Volleyball season starts Feb. 11

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces registration for our Winter Co-Ed Volleyball season. The season will start Sunday, Feb. 11 in the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon St.



We are hoping for enough teams to form an A & B league for this season. Games will be played Sunday afternoons through the end of March. Registration cost is $175 per team. Forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 395 S. Main St. Gather your friends, form your team and have some fun. Due to the increased interest in co-ed volleyball, we are also looking for an additional official. If you or someone you know is interested in being a paid volleyball official, please contact us. For more information contact Shawna Figy at Parks & Recreation 928-554-0829.

Spirit of Joy Religion and Science Lectures for 2018 begins, next one Feb. 11

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church has announced the Religion and Science Lectures for 2018. These lectures are the church’s way of participating in the Clergy Letter Project, an association of over 15,000religious leaders and 1,075 scientists who believe that there is no necessary conflict between religion and science.

All lectures are open to the public free of charge and will be given at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale each Sunday afternoon in February. The lectures begin at 2:30 p.m. and are followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments.

Feb. 11: Lucas Huedl, archeologist, Montezuma Castle & Tuzigoot. “Analyzing the Montezuma Castle.” When did they build it? How did they build it? Why did they leave?

Feb 18: Dr. Kennard Bork, retired college professor of paleontology. “Contributions of Natural Theology to Natural Science.” Significant attempts to wed the Word of God with the word of nature.

Feb. 25: Dr. Bruce Peek, cardiologist. “Thoughts on the End of Life: Science and the Soul.” How science and religion look at the end of life.

Movie Monday at Cottonwood library Feb. 12

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. Acclaimed auteur Christopher Nolan directs this World War II thriller about the evacuation of Allied troops from a French city before Nazi forces can take hold. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The movie will be shown on Monday, February 12 at 11 a.m. in the Dede Ewald Room, and free popcorn will be provided. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Free movie at Sedona Library Feb. 12

There will be a free movie at the Sedona Public Library on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Recounting an early case of attorney Thurgood Marshall, who would later become the first African-American Supreme Court justice, this riveting drama depicts Marshall’s defense of a black client in the face of institutional racism. The Library is located 3250 White Bear Rd., in Sedona.

Quilters Group meets Feb. 12

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 8:30 A.M., at the Denny’s restaurant located at 1630 W. Highway 260, Camp Verde, Arizona. Please join us to discuss quilts and quilting. We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the Bi-Annual Quilt Show which is held during the Fort Verde Days Celebration in October. The next Quilt Show will be in 2018. We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed, please bring your projects to share with us. All quilters are welcome! Our next meeting is on Monday, Feb. 12.

Sedona Chamber announces Sedona Verde Valley Job Fair Feb. 13

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau is pleased to announce a regional job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. The job fair, which is free to job seekers, will be held at Yavapai College Sedona Center on 4215 Arts Village Drive, in Sedona.

The Job Fair is hosted by the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, City of Sedona, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Arizona@Work), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.

Exhibitors include 19 major regional employers who will inform attendees about potential job opportunities and speak to potential candidates. Participating hiring businesses include:

The emphasis for the Job Fair will be on job recruitment as well as career opportunities and resources that can lead to quality jobs.

Tell your friends, family, and neighbors, and attend the Sedona Verde Valley Job Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon – 4 p.m. at Yavapai College Sedona Center on 4215 Arts Village Drive in West Sedona.

For more information, visit www.SedonaChamber.com or call 928-204-1123.

Smart phone class held Feb. 13

Do you have a smartphone but have no idea how to use it? Cottonwood Public Library staff is here to help. IPhone users can pick up some iPhone tips and tricks with library staff member Rose on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. staff member Jeff will be on hand to guide you through the basics of smartphones using the Android operating system. Both classes will be held in the Dede Ewald Room. Registration is required and seating is limited, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

VVPOA annual meeting, election Feb. 13

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will hold its annual meeting and election on March 13. Candidates for the office of President and Unit Director for each eligible Unit will be announced at the February General Meeting on Feb. 13. Those names will be posted on the Association website and available for publication shortly after announcement.

Jeff Oravits, radio talk show speaks at Cottonwood Republican Club Feb. 13

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400 located 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood. Keynote speaker will be the conservative Jeff Oravits, a radio talk show host from Flagstaff and Judd Simmons, County Assessor. Future speaker will be Congresswoman Martha McSally who is also running for Jeff Flack’s senate seat. Also, Sheriff Scott Mascher will be our speaker is a couple of months. We recommend all local candidates to attend.

Lunch includes main dish, salad and dessert with coffee or iced tea for $15.00. Without lunch, there is a meeting fee of $3. Sodas are $1 extra. Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. RSVP by email, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Valentine’s Day Sip and Stroll Feb. 14

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 4-7 p.m., start your Valentine’s evening by enjoying an exclusive pairing of beverage tasting and desserts in charming, historic Old Town Cottonwood! Enjoy the short stroll between tasting rooms and bars while enjoying premier wines, craft beers, champagne, and desserts. This special event includes a commemorative wine glass, as well as a 2-oz. beverage pour and dessert pairing at each of the eight participating stops. Purchase your tickets online at Eventbrite.com or Ironhorseoldtown.com. This is a limited event with only 60 tickets available for sale.

Arrive at Small Batch Wine & Spirits at 1044 N Main Street, beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, to collect your ticket and wine glass for the event.

Cornville Community Association meets Feb. 14

Cornville Community Association will meet Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Oak Creek Elementary School Gymnasium. Several County officials will be on hand to share information and answer questions on the following topics: Keeping the ¼ percent sales tax alive until 2020 to fund the county jail; and the Governor’s proposed change to minimum lot sizes in unincorporated areas of Arizona’s counties.

The meeting is open to all residents, property owners and business owners in zip code 86325.

Living History Talk at Sedona Heritage Museum Feb. 14

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Wednesday Feb. 14 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Museum when photographer Ted Grussing will present on “Sedona Wildlife Photography.”

Ted is a photographer, naturalist, attorney, author, public speaker, pilot, businessman, gem cutter, jewelry designer, caregiver and family man. His work focuses on the transient beauty that surrounds each of us every day. In the photo collection he will be sharing, he will focus on “…our non-human friends and neighbors, with whom we share this wonderful place.”

Ted’s mastery of the medium of photography has grown continuously since he became a professional at age 14. His work is published in Arizona Highways, Sojourn and many other publications. It is also used by the U.S. and AZ Geological Survey, Grand Canyon Trust, Sierra Club, Oak Creek and Verde River Watershed groups and other organizations.



This is a free event and open to the public.



Every year, the Sedona Heritage Museum presents a series of Living History talks. Speakers include descendants of pioneers, long-time residents with historical stories to share or other story-tellers about history. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

OLLI hosts Film Festival director Patrick Schweiss Feb. 14

Patrick Schweiss’ ebullience is renowned, and each year he brings a week of wonderful films and other events at the Sedona International Film Festival.

Want to know what’s in Patrick’s sack for us this year at the 24th annual SIFF? If you do, he will provide an exclusive peek at the best of his goodies at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s (OLLI’s) Lunch and Learn program on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 1-2 p.m., in room 34 of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across State Route 89A from Red Rock High School). Bring your lunch at 12:30 p.m. (or come for complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack) and join us at this enjoyable, informative, weekly community event that is free and open to all. Get the inside scoop on Sedona’s premiere cultural extravaganza--a celebration of the best in independent film from around the world, Feb. 24 - March 4. Patrick assures us that he and his team will be pulling out all the stops this year to make the upcoming festival Sedona’s greatest celebration ever.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Community Band conductor Sy Brandon speaks at Brown Bag Brain Buzz Feb. 15

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Sy Brandon, conductor of the Cottonwood Community Band, as well as a published composer, author, and poet, whose topic will be, “Aesthetics: Can Quality Be Measured In Art?” on Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Sy Brandon’s presentation will give the audience some measureable values to judge art. It will discuss both how the mind and the emotions are involved in the creative and appreciation process as well as Gestalt Psychology principles on how the mind processes audio and visual images that will be applied to several examples. Lastly, it will examine the commercial and functional aspects of art. Bring your brown bag on Feb. 15 to this free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, to Room G-106 at 12:30 p.m. or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale and join us.

Sy Brandon holds the title of Professor Emeritus of Music from Millersville University of Pennsylvania. He was a speaker for the Pennsylvania Council for the Humanities on the subject of Aesthetics in Music.

For more information call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Heart health lectures set for Feb. 15, Feb. 20

“Women and Heart Disease” and “‘It’s Your Heart’s Month: Go With the Flow” are the topics of two upcoming free lectures sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona. The lectures will feature interventional cardiologists Steven Heilbrunn, M.D., and Samuel Butman, MD.

“Women and Heart Disease” will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona.

“It’s Your Heart’s Month: Go With the Flow” will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane, Conference Room B.

For more information about the lectures, call 928-639-6551.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

Author W. L. Jardine speaks at Library Feb. 15

Join us on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. for an author talk by W.L Jardine, author of the book “Beyond Bedrock.”

W.L. Jardine (aka Wendy Krause) is a lover of history and stories that bring out the resourceful natures we have been blessed with. She is the eldest of seven, a situation that often required resourcefulness. She taught industrial arts at an inner-city high school for several years.

The Old West is a harsh place for women, even under the best of circumstances. But when Jenny, Belle, and Beatrice find themselves fighting desperate situations beyond their control, they show a caliber of strength that only the worst of times can bring out. Jenny witnesses the gruesome death of her parents. Belle escapes Baltimore’s poverty while reluctantly leaving behind her quarantined mother. And Beatrice finds the courage to abandon her abusive father and hateful brothers.

The stories eventually intersect in Colorado, but not before they encounter a variety of dangers and colorful characters, including Native Americans, former slaves, and a young runaway. They are determined to better their lives and, in doing so, positively impact the formation of the West.

With a unique female focus, Beyond Bedrock is the debut from a compelling new voice in Westerns.

Camp Verde Community Library is located 130 Black Bridge R. in Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other program in the library, call 928-554-8391.

Big Band Echoes at Cottonwood library Feb. 16

Big Band Echoes, a nostalgic look back to the Big Band Era of the 30s, 40s and 50s, will be meeting at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, Feb. 16 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and will continue on the third Fridays of each month. Hosted by Jim Ahlstrom, a former radio personality now living in Cottonwood, the program will feature music from the Big Band Era along with a special emphasis each month on a featured big band leader, a short bio and a sampling of their best known hits. Noted big band singers will also be featured. Ahlstrom says he’ll conduct some trivia elements involving big band themes, song titles, and lyrics to challenge the audience. The audience will also be introduced to foreign big bands, one or two novelty songs and portions of big band radio remotes recorded during that era. Current artists of the big band genre will also be presented. The host also said the audience will be encouraged to bring in their favorite song on cd or challenge him to find it in his vast collection of music.

This month Ahlstrom will be featuring The Spitfire Big Band as the Band of the Month and Ella Fitzgerald as Vocalist of the Month. Female singers of the Big Band Era will also be included, including Rosemary Clooney, Kay Starr, Dinah Shore, Doris Day, Margaret Whiting, and others. The group will meet in the Dede Ewald Room. The library is located at 100 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.

OLLI, Arizona Humanities Council hosts educator, writer Kevin Schindler Feb. 16

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) and Arizona Humanities Council will host Kevin Schindler, educator and writer, who combines history and science in his numerous publications. His presentation will be, “Dauntless Courage and Boundless Ambition: The Life of Buckey O’Neill” on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Buckey O’Neill was one of Arizona’s legendary pioneers, “the most many-sided man Arizona has produced.” Before dying in Cuba while serving as one of Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, O’Neill made his mark in Arizona as a newspaper editor, sheriff, mayor and prospector. Whether chasing train robbers, promoting the Grand Canyon as a tourist destination, or reforming educational practices as school superintendent, he lived with an eye toward helping Arizona mature from an untamed western territory to a credible state. Come learn from Kevin Schindler about this most interesting man who helped shape Arizona’s history on Feb. 16 from 2 – 4 p.m. in Room M-137 at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale.

For more information call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Registration open for St. Patrick’s Day parade & 5K run, deadline Feb. 17

Now is the time to register to participate in Sedona’s 48th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and to sign up for a new addition to the celebration: a 5K street fun run.

Both events will be held Saturday, March 17.

The fun run, suitable for all ages, begins at 8 a.m. at Posse Grounds Park, located 525 Posse Ground Rd.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in Uptown Sedona at Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Rd., and will travel its traditional route, south on Jordan Road, ending at Mesquite Avenue. Welcome to join, as always, are musicians, civic organizations, decorative floats and vehicles, and community businesses.

“We hope public participation will be great again this year, says Rachel Murdoch, parks and recreation manager, “and think the addition of the run will help extend the fun for families especially.”

Fun run registration is $30 per person for all ages until Feb. 17, and $35 beginning Feb. 18.

The parade sponsorship deadline is Feb.15. The parade entry registration deadline is Feb. 26, and entry fees are $25 for individuals and nonprofits, and $100 for businesses. Entry spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details, including spectator maps and parade entry, sponsorship and fun run registration forms, visit sedonaaz.gov/stpatrick.

For more information contact the Parks and Recreation office at 928-282-7098 or email rmurdoch@sedonaaz.gov.

Star Party at Tuzigoot Feb. 17

Join us Saturday, Feb. 17, at Tuzigoot National Monument for a celebration of the night sky and our solar system. Because the sky turns dark early and there is no heat distortion, winter is the best season for stargazing. We encourage visitors to dress for cold weather. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own mugs so they may enjoy free hot chocolate and tea. Our evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation by the Lowell Observatory.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to earn a Tuzigoot Junior Astronomer badge by completing an activity book filled with fun facts about the night sky. This program will be offered from 7 - 8:30 p.m. and will feature several hands-on activity stations along the pueblo trail. This program also counts towards the NPS Scout Patch, so Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are encouraged to attend. This patch can be awarded after completion of 10 hours of community service and/or educational programs within National Park units.

The Astronomers of the Verde Valley and the Lowell Observatory will also have several telescopes set up for night sky viewing. Open viewing will be from 7 - 8:30 p.m. We recommend that you bring a flashlight that has a red filter to make it easier for your eyes to adjust to the dark. Closed toed shoes and water are also recommended. This event is free.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located 25 W Tuzigoot Rd. in Clarkdale. For more information, please call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Chess Club at Cottonwood library Feb. 17

Are you an aspiring chess master? Join like-minded chess enthusiasts at the Cottonwood Public Library for a friendly game of chess on the third Saturdays of the month at 10:30 a.m. Chess boards will be provided, and the club will meet in Library Meeting Room A. This month’s Chess Club meets on Saturday, February 17. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Apache Festival Mission Sunday Feb. 18

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Our Shepherd Lutheran Church of Cornville, will be hosting Apache Mission Sunday.

The 9 a.m. services will be lead by Pastor Kirk Massey, JR, who is a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe and part of the San Carlos Apache and Camp Verde Apache Tribe. During the service we will be honored to hear the Apache Ladies using their voices to give glory to God

Pastor Massey has been serving the Church of the Open Bible for almost three years as a national pastor. Open Bible has over 1,200 members, 60 children in Sunday school, and a girl’s pioneers and a recovery ministry.

This ministry to the Apache celebrates 125 years since the first missionary came there. The mission was started by Rev. Edgar Guenther. In 1910 this tall, lanky South Dakota farm boy completed Lutheran seminary and asked church leaders to send him to the Fort Apache mission. They told him he had to be married to take the post, so he rode over to see a girl he had been courting and proposed to her. Minnie Knoop said yes on the spot; they were married and set off for their great adventure.

We celebrate with our Apache brothers and sisters. After services there will be a community meal.

For further information contact: Pastor Steven Wilkens 928-239-9513 or Facebook @ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church of Cornville or www.verdevalleychurch.com

We are located at 1090 South Page Springs Rd.

Revival Services at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene Feb. 18-21

Revival Services will be held at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene at 1710 S. State Route 260 in Cottonwood Feb. 18-21.

Services for Sunday, Feb. 18 are at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services for Feb. 19-21 are at 6:30 p.m.

Evangelist Normal Moore became a Christian and was called to preach as a boy of eleven in Pueblo, Colorado. He received his ministerial training at Pasadena College, now Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, and the California Graduate School in Theology in Glendale California. He served three years as youth pastor and seven years as senior pastor in Southern California. Norman was ordained in 1973.

In 1979 he organized Norman Moore Ministries, Inc., a non-profit evangelistic association. He is a Tenured Evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. His ministry is provided in local church revivals, multiple-church area-wide crusades, camp meetings, universities, retreats, missions and though radio and television.

His objectives in ministry are to win the lost to Jesus Christ, assist the Christian in sanctified discipleship, lead the Church in genuine revival and encourage the pastor and spuose in their ministries.

Norman resides with this wife, Vickie in Chandler. They have a married daughter, Nickie.

Bread-baking workshop at Sedona Heritage Museum Feb. 19

Clancy Sage will offer a bread-baking workshop at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. Participants will learn how to make Irish Soda bread. Attendance is limited, so call now to reserve your place. Bring an apron, mixing bowl, and large mixing spoon. At the end of the class, each person will take their bread home to bake, so you should plan your schedule accordingly. The fee is $5 per person. RSVP required.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call 282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance. The Museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission is separate.

Carla Hansen featured at Artist’s Corner at Cottonwood library Feb. 20

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. Tuesday, Feb. 20 will feature handspun yarn with Carla Hansen. Hansen is a spinner, weaver, dyer, art batt maker, and lover of all things woolly and soft. She lives with her husband and their seven children in Cottonwood. Carla started weaving in 2003 and then started Purple Lamb Fiber Arts in 2011. She enjoys creating new colorways and textures for her line of luxury artisan yarns and art batts. Her yarn and fiber can be found at www.purplelamb.etsy.com, and her blog, which is full of tutorials, interviews with pattern designers, and more, can be found at www.purplelambfiberarts.com. Hansen says she will be happy to let you take a “spin” on her wheel when you stop by. The library is located at 100 S 6th St. in Cottonwood.

Free heart health screenings Feb. 21

In 1964 President Lyndon B. Johnson declared the first American Heart Month dedicated to cardiovascular health. In February 2018, Northern Arizona Healthcare Community Health Screening Program is providing community members the opportunity to assess their cardiovascular health risk by offering free non-fasting Biometric screenings.

Do you know your numbers? Your blood sugar? Your Diabetes risk? Your cholesterol numbers? Your blood pressure? And your waist measurement?

These are important numbers to know as they can be instrumental in helping you make informed decisions about the lifestyle habits you choose. During our 20 minute non-fasting Biometric screening you will not only get your numbers but a healthcare professional will go over your results with you to help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits.

The design of our program is to provide our clients with an awareness of their health status and education to make healthy choices. Self- knowledge can inspire change and it can simply feel good to know. Heart-healthy habits matter and knowing your numbers is an important step in choosing and maintaining a heart healthy lifestyle.

These free screenings will take place at the Cottonwood Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room. No appointment is necessary. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Sign up for ‘Looking Good Cottonwood,’ begins Feb. 21

Sign up now for Looking Good Cottonwood 2018. LGC is your step-by-step lifestyle transformation journey. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Wednesday, May 16 we offer a 12-week body transformation program which includes extra group exercise classes, health seminars and weekly weigh-ins. Participants will receive an LGC t-shirt (upon completion), discounts on recreation center memberships (three months and longer) and 10 percent off the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Race in April. Come by the Cottonwood Recreation Center to sign up. Fees: $20 for CRC members, $40 for non-members.

For more information, contact Trevor Faust at tfaust@cottonwoodaz.gov or call 928-639-3200. Must be 18 years old to participate.

‘Proactive Medicine: Nutritional and Physical Therapies’ lecture Feb. 21

“Proactive Medicine: Nutritional and Physical Therapies” is the topic of an upcoming free lecture sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare. The lecture will feature Jon Cook, PT, physical therapist and director of EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine; Lisa Hill, RDN, clinical dietitian at Verde Valley Medical Center; and Kathryn Nelson, MS, CHC, health coach with NAH Population Health.

The most effective way to safeguard your health is to stay well. You can maintain wellness by enacting positive, proactive strategies in your lifestyle, including eating habits and exercise routines.

The lecture will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona. R.S.V.P. is encouraged but not required. To R.S.V.P. or for more information about this event, call Stephanie Timonen at 928-214-2761 or email Stephanie.Timonen@NAHealth.com.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

STEAM-ology event at Cottonwood library Feb. 21

As part of the 2018 Arizona SciTech Festival, the Cottonwood Public Library invites you to join us in a celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 2 - 5 p.m. Various STEAM kits will be available to try out. A live Leopard Gecko will be on hand to see and learn about. The Anki Overdrive race track will be set up in the Hideaway to provide racing fun for ages 11 to 18. At 4 p.m. The Wonder Factory will be here from Flagstaff to demonstrate their Wind Tunnel. Parents and children of all ages are welcome. The library is located at 100 S 6th St. in Cottonwood.

NACOG brings programs to raise dementia awareness Feb. 21-22

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is working to bring many programs to raise community awareness about dementia. If you would like to partner and provide an informational session, please call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is providing a free Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults and Those Dealing with Later-Life Issues training on Feb. 21-22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 75 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona.

This Mental Health First Aid training will feature many issues that older adults may encounter as they age. Mental Health First Aid is a free 8-hour course that teaches how to help someone that is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

To register for this FREE training, call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

23rd Annual Early Childhood Education Conference held Feb. 23

Spencer Gorin, RN presents “Navigating Relationships” (two hours of professional development credit.)

Personal success is dependent upon how deeply we can connect with ourselves, others, and our communities. Student behavioral challenges that are brought to our attention as counselors, teachers, parents and youth-serving professionals almost all have a common thread of the lack of empathy and an inability to negotiate simple and complex relationships.

Our students now live in a world that often annihilates critical thinking, empathy, and face-to-face dialogue. This, in turn, fosters isolation, extrinsic motivation, loss of joy and drive creating a pathway towards “sensation” but not “connection.”

However, the very good news is that when students feel deep genuine connections, with other students and the caring adults in their lives, they naturalistically gravitate towards wanting meaningful and healthy relationships.

All we need to do is gift them with simple foundational concepts on how to create healthy bonds and provide experiential opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations.

This is the key for personal happiness, optimizing life-long learning, empathy, and creating deep connections with others. More than ever learning how to navigate relationships with a strong foundation of empathy is how we best prepare our students, not only through K-12, but for college and post-secondary school life experiences.

The event is Feb. 23 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Mingus Union High School Auditorium located 1801 East Fir St. in Cottonwood. Conference attendee price is included in conference registration. Group Price– $10/person. Individual Price – $20 for online registration.

Event will include exhibitors to provide you with information about ways in which you can help strengthen education in your community. Please contact us if you are interested in highlighting your organization as an exhibitor. Contact the Event Coordinator at 928-301-9105 or email: bailey.bvcs@gmail.com

Strengthening the Verde Event Feb. 23

The 2nd Annual Strengthening the Verde Event promotes a strong community by hosting a night to learn together, connect with resources, and share our vision of a Strong Community.

Experience a presentation by Spencer Gorin on “Navigating Relationships.” Spencer will provide you with: concepts on how to create healthy bonds and deep connections opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations tools to form meaningful and healthy relationships.

The event is at Mingus Union High School, located 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood on Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Clarkdale cement plant focus of museum presentation Feb. 23

The Verde Historical Society’s Last Friday of the Month series continues in February with a presentation by Don and Chris Godard on cement and the Clarkdale cement plant. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum located 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Godard, a repairman in the maintenance department, worked at the Clarkdale plant for 28 years. He’ll provide a history of the plant including its original purpose, ownership changes, and facility upgrades over the years.

The public is welcome to this free event.

For more information, call the museum at 928-634-2868.

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea Feb. 24

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m. at Beaver Creek School, 4810 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. There will also be a fashion show, an auction and silent auction. Tickets are $20 and limited to 75. Tea attire is expected. Tickets are available from Betty Hart 928-567-2946, Rachel Ayars 719-330-9346, Alberta Amos 928-567-4892, Darla Melcher 928-592-0782 and any civic club member. This is a fundraiser for a Beaver Creek student scholarship and to support local community organizations.

Cornville Legion Post sponsors area C constitutional speech contest Feb. 24

Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary will host the 2018 District 8 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship contest for two high school students on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library located at 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd. in Camp Verde. It is open to the public – doors close at 10 a.m. sharp.

Jim Strande, Post 135 Oratorical Chairman, states “we are honored to sponsor the speech contest which was open to all high school and home-schooled students in grades 9th through 12th in Area C which covers all of Northern Arizona.”

He added, “The purpose of the contest is to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. This is a tough contest, one that most adults will not attempt.”

He explained, “The contest consists of a prepared original oration from each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length. Then, each speaker will again speak from 3-5 minutes on one of four possible, previously known topics. The contestant may not use any notes, visual aids, podium or microphone.”

The winners of the contest, which will be judged by volunteers from the local Verde Valley Toastmasters International Chapter and other community leaders; and if chosen, will compete at the department level in Phoenix on March 3. The top winner at the final contest in Phoenix will move on the national competition held in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 13-15.

For more information concerning the contest, please call Chairman Jim Strande at 928-301-7273.

Stand by Me, Be Drug Free is Feb. 26 – March 3

MATFORCE in partnership with area law enforcement and other community organizations will be hosting Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® week Feb. 26 – March 3.

Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® is a community campaign that celebrates the fact that a majority of people in Yavapai County do not abuse drugs and alcohol. According to the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, 77.6 percent of youth do not use alcohol and 85.8 percent of youth do not abuse drugs.

To celebrate the week, hundreds of businesses and organizations will be displaying a “We are a Drug Free Organization” sign. Area schools will be participating through youth contests and other Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® activities. Multiple town and city councils are reading a Stand with Me, Be Drug Free proclamation.

Community members are also invited to attend the “Walk with Me, Be Drug Free” event at Mortimer Farms on March 3. The walk is free and begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a one mile family walk, vendors and other family activities.

The Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® campaign was developed to meet MATFORCE’s mission of building healthier communities. For more information on Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® please contact MATFORCE at 928-708-0100 or go to www.matforce.org.

Windham Hill guitarist Sean Harkness performs Feb. 24 at OTCA

Sean Harkness has an affinity for playing central Arizona.

Local audiences who enjoyed Harkness as a Windham Hill artist will see a slightly different side Saturday night, Feb. 24, when he plays the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

A compelling jazz/folk performer, composer and teacher – as well as a Windham Hill alumnus – Sean Harkness has released six albums. His intricate, evocative guitar work has won him multiple awards, including the 2014 BroadwayWorld.com Award for best CD Release; the 2013 MAC award for Ensemble Instrumentalist; and the 2011 Bistro Award for Outstanding Instrumentalist. He plays extensively in New York’s finest jazz venues, including the Blue Note, Smoke, Small’s, the Jazz Standard, Birdland, the Metropolitan Room, and Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center.

Sean Harkness performs Saturday night, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., in the Old Town Center for the Arts, 633 N. Fifth Street, in Cottonwood. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door and $25 for priority seating. For more information and tickets, please visit the OTCA Box Office, call (928) 634.0940, or visit: www.oldtowncenter.org.

Dream Run 5K at Verde Valley School March 3

Verde Valley School, an international high school in the Village of Oak Creek, announced its second annual, non-competitive 5K fun run on March 3. The 2018 VVS Dream Run will begin and end on the school campus, taking runners through the stunning red rock scenery of Coconino National Forest.

VVS campus is located at 3511 Verde Valley School Road in VOC and the race will start from Brady Hall at 9 a.m. Pre-registered runners should arrive before 8:45 a.m., while same-day registrants should arrive early, before 8:30 a.m. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and pets on leash are welcome.

Dream Run is a fundraiser with all proceeds going toward tuition fees for Native American students at Verde Valley School. Last year’s inaugural Dream Run 5K attracted 85 runners and 105 donors, and netted $5,000 after event costs, money which has been applied 100 percent to Native American student tuition.

The registration fee is $30 per person and includes a T-shirt featuring the iconic Dream Run logo. There is also a reduced fee of $20 for students 19 and under. Registration details can be found online at http://conta.cc/2EUUoA6 or by contacting Dream Run organizer, Leigh Carter at lcarter@vvsaz.org or 520-234-6881.

‘Rebel-Palooza’ concert March 3

“Rebel-Palooza,” a concert with three bands, will take place March 3 from 7-10 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in Cottonwood. The Museum is located 1 N Willard St.

8th Annual Clarkdale Car Show & Chili Cook-Off March 10

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 10 and join us on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale for our 8th Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and the Clarkdale Foundation.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. we’re featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles on Main Street competing in four different categories for the top People’s Choice award of $100 sponsored by Larry Green Chevrolet, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Graham’s Integrity Auto Sales and D&K Service Cycle. Hensley Beverage is sponsoring a beer booth and Four Eight Wineworks along with 10-12 Lounge will bring you live music from PK Gregory. Additionally, local chefs will compete in a chili cook-off vying for the best chili award. New this year we’re excited to bring you a demonstration from the Arizona Chapter of the Cycle Kart Club. Stroll along Main Street and enjoy another fun event in Clarkdale.

For more information on the event, to volunteer or to register your vehicle please visit www.clarkdalecarshow.com. Registration is limited to the first 150 vehicles. Attendance is free.

Zero energy expo seminar comes to Cottonwood Rec Center March 15 from 1-5:30 p.m.

SVVAR Realtor members are getting first pick at signing up for the event, so don’t waste time. Registration for the public and for Realtors of other associations will open soon so register now at the Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors web site (svvar.com) or call 928-282-5408; info@ svvar.com.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center is located 150 S. 6th St.

6th annual Verde River Runoff March 17

Friends of the Verde River presents the 6th Annual Verde River Runoff. The event will be held on Saturday, March 17 in Camp Verde. This 5 and 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race is a popular event that draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike. Participants select from multiple entry categories to challenge every type of boater with trained safety personnel stationed at hazard locations. The race and fun float is a competitive event as well as a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime season for river running in the Verde Valley. The River difficulty is class 1-11. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Any paddler under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Visit our website, for more information and to register.

Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch March 24

Lace up your shoes for the 7th annual Loven Family Run & Walk, Saturday, March 24 in Cottonwood. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (Foundation), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run & Walk is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants receive a good-old fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

Online race registration: www.lovenfamilyrun.com Pre-register by March 21 to save $5.

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact Foundation Special Events at 877-527-5291 or email Heather Ainardi at heather.ainardi@nahealth.com

Visit the website at lovenfamilyrun.com.

Easter Egg hunt returns to Riverfront Park March 31

This free event will be held on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. It is open to all local children ages one month to 8 years old. Children hunt for candy and prize/coupon filled plastic eggs in five different areas of the park. Age divisions are 1 to 17 months, 18 to 36 months, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years and 7 to 8 years old. This event is made possible by all of our sponsors: Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do, McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr, Country Bank and the State Farm office of Jennifer Griffin.

Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon April 21

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon returns to Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park April 21. The event features 2-mile, 10K, half marathon and full marathon races. Both the marathon and half-marathon courses are USATF Certified, making the marathon a Boston qualifier. All four courses begin and end at the Riverfront Park ramadas, 1284 E River Front Road, Cottonwood. This event will be chip-timed by StartLine Racing.

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk has evolved from humble beginnings as the Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K to include four separate races: 2-Mile, 10K, half marathon and a new full marathon. In 1992 the City of Cottonwood held the first Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K/2 Mile. The original 10K course started at Riverfront Park, ran through Old Town Cottonwood, took Bent River Road and found its way back to the start line. Today this route compares more to the Marathon course than it does the current 10K route but you can see how the event in 1992 laid the foundation for the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk. With Brian Mickelsen’s tragic death in 2007, the City of Cottonwood decided the best way to honor their beloved city manager was to extend the Verde/Mingus Blowout to include a half marathon and to put Brian’s name on the event. The inaugural event was a great success with over 400 runners and a tremendous tribute to Brian and all that he did for Cottonwood in his 23 years of service to the City.

To register visit the Arizona edition of Running in the USA or bmmcw.org/register.html.

Patty May ‘Open Your Heart to Youth’ Scholarship, applications accepted until May 1

The Verde Valley Leadership Program fosters an environment that empowers and motivates others to successfully accomplish their objectives. We mentor and develop each other and our peers. We serve. Verde Valley Leadership awards scholarships to college-bound high school seniors demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities, motivating and setting an example for their peers, and making a difference in their community. We reward their accomplishments and are excited about their future.

Criteria: Students eligible for this scholarship must be a graduating high school senior residing in the Verde Valley who intends to continue their education at a college or university. Student must be available to accept the award at Verde Valley Leadership graduation ceremony July 20.

Amount: $750 scholarships will be awarded to two students.

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until May 1. Verde Valley Leadership, P.O. Box 1663, Cottonwood; or send via e –mail to: info@vvleadership.org

Summer Day Camp returns to Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is announcing the planned return of our Summer Day Camp for 2018.

Day Camp was a staple for Parks & Recreation and Camp Verde residents for many years. However, the economic downturn and staff cutbacks resulted in its loss several years ago. Staff is working with the American Camp Association to earn accreditation to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all campers. We believe there is a need and demand for this type of program for kids but we need to get the word out to ensure adequate registration for the camp to be able to run. This first year will be a pilot program limited to 20 kids as we get the camp developed and gauge resident’s interest.

This camp is sure to be a fun and educational experience for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2017-2018 school year.

Camper may attend on a daily basis but preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks and pre-registration will be required. Camp will begin June 4 and run through July 27 running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for 4th of July. Parents will be dropping off and picking up campers at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. More information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at 928-554-0828.

Registration open for 2018 Sedona Mountain Bike Festival

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival will be back March 2-4, 2018 and registration is now open. This year, organizers say they are ready “to put on another amazing event with the same recipe of three days of bike demos, music, breweries, food trucks and shuttles. We are excited to continue our partnerships with Vida women’s skills clinic, as we are their first stop of the season, and with Hermosa Tours shuttle company.”

The festival is put on by real riders. We know what makes an event fun and what doesn’t. “Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is right in the middle of Sedona making it easy to access hundreds of miles of single track,” said organizers.

There are group rides going out all day every day, some lead by famous athletes. Those who want to ride alone can take advantage of the many trails.



Sign up at www.sedonamtbfestival.com.

Sunset Yoga & Wine class held Friday evenings

Enjoy an expansive yoga class on the spectacular, view-filled patios of Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center, followed by a delightful glass of their local, student made wine. This relaxing, Friday evening class is led by, yoga instructor, Roxanne W. at 4:30 p.m. The Southwest Wine Center is located 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale. Cost is $11 with wine after or $6 for the yoga class only. For more info contact the Southwest Wine Center at 928-634-6566.

Expanded hours for Camp Verde community Library

Camp Verde Community Library is increasing its open hours in response to community demand for use of the facility. The new hours will allow families, students and working adults more choices for getting to the library during the week.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 29, the library will be open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, in Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other program at the Library, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, in Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at Cottonwood Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Library hosts Artist’s Corner every third Tuesday

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets second Fridays

With Parkinson disease, the voice may get softer, breathy, or hoarse, making it difficult for others to hear what is said. Speech may be slurred. Swallowing difficulties can occur at every stage of Parkinson disease and cause choking, aspiration of food and saliva into the lungs, and pneumonia. Special therapies can effectively address these symptoms and dramatic improvement in speech volume and clarity can be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends meets the second Friday of every month, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.

Movie Monday at Cottonwood library

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. This month’s movie is based on a book and is a wonderful story of unconditional love depicting the experiences of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.