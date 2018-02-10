Completed bridge over Cherry Creek advances SR 260 widening project

CAMP VERDE – As a wider, safer State Route 260 takes shape along 9 miles between Camp Verde and Cottonwood, those traveling this stretch now see a new bridge at Cherry Creek that will carry eastbound traffic.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews in Camp Verde completed the bridge recently as part of a $62 million project that has reached the halfway point and is on track for completion by year’s end.

Last month, crews poured 320 cubic yards of concrete to complete the deck of the new bridge, which has three spans of almost 100 feet each, is 48 feet wide and is about 15 feet above Cherry Creek. It will connect the new eastbound lanes of SR 260 and help carry more traffic.

Crews continue working on the seven new roundabouts that are part of the improvement project, and the new eastbound lanes are being paved from Interstate 17 westward.

These new lanes will increase the capacity of the highway and allow for better traffic flow in this growing area of the Verde Valley. The lanes are currently paved up to Coury Drive.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Drivers through the area should slow down and watch for workers and lane shifts in the work zone.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.