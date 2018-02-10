Feb. 23 grand opening planned for new Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

CAMP VERDE – Cliff Castle Casino and the Yavapai-Apache Nation have announced the grand opening celebration of the newly developed Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Friday, Feb. 23.

Danny Gutierrez, general manager for Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, said, “The opening of the new hotel reflects the successful business model of Cliff Castle Casino. Our goal in developing the new property has been to enhance our guests experience and provide quality services and amenities.”

Cliff Castle Casino’s hotel development project broke ground in January 2016 and is a $30 million-dollar project including 122 luxury hotel guest rooms, conference and entertainment facility, indoor swimming pool, new retail outlet, a new coffee shop proudly serving Starbucks products, and a 300-space parking garage.

Rooms will be available for the public on March 1, 2018.

The grand opening event on February 23 will include the following:

• 11 a.m. - grand opening ceremony

• Noon to 5 p.m. -- Community Meal, Activities and Entertainment in Stargazer Pavilion

• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lady Crow Road Show in the Dragonfly Night Club

“As a Tribe and community, we are excited to host a grand opening event for the newly developed Cliff Castle Casino Hotel. This project commemorates another economic development milestone for the Yavapai-Apache Nation. We are very proud of this development and welcome the community to join us in celebrating this accomplishment,” said Chairwoman Jane Russell-Winiecki of the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

Cliff Castle Casino is located at 555 W Middle Verde Road.

For more information about Cliff Castle Casino, visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com.

