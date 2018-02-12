Arts, entertainment major focus at Collective Sedona

The Collective Sedona has announced that a nationally-recognized and critically-acclaimed play is coming to Vista Hall in February.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative presents The Mountaintop, a play by American playwright Katori Hall, which is a fictional depiction of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night on earth set entirely in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. The Mountaintop is directed by Michele Lamar Richards and produced by Camilla Ross. In 2010, the critically acclaimed play premiered in London to sold-out audiences, won an Olivier Award, and made its way back to Trafalgar Studios in the West End for American audiences. It premiered on Broadway in 2011 starring Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson.

This production was produced by special arrangement of Dramatist Play Service, Inc. New York. Show dates are Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at The Collective Sedona’s Vista Hall event center (second floor). Tickets are $25 and $20 for seniors and students. Advance tickets can be purchased online by visiting: emersontheatercollaborative.ticketleap.com/the-mountaintop-sedona-az./

Vista Hall, a special event venue located on the second level of The Collective Sedona, has announced a new Co-Op program. Do you need a professional space? A fun space? A versatile space? For a meeting, gathering, drumming circle, small event, whatever you can think of? Vista Hall at The Collective Sedona is a modern, state of the art event venue that can accommodate groups up to 200 for theater performances, dancing, concerts, corporate meetings, weddings and so much more, with room for an additional 150 outdoors. For more information, email tcsevents@thecollectivesedona.com or visit website www.vistahall.com.

