Curtain’s Up on The Vagina Monologues

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, the curtain will rise on this year’s V-Day Sedona production of Eve Ensler’s award willing play The Vagina Monologues.



Billed as an artistic uprising this year’s production showcases new monologues. Proceeds from this one-night only event will benefit the Verde Valley Sanctuary. Tickets are already going fast, audience members will howl with laughter and be moved to tears by the extraordinary local cast.

The cast features women from all age groups and walks of life.

“Each year about 80 percent of the women involved have never done anything like this before,” says Director and V-Day Sedona Organizer Mindy Mendelsohn. “They bring their authenticity, their open hearts and are beat taking. Everyone involved finds their life changed, I am deeply moved by their power and poignancy.”

Back after a 5year year hiatus. V-Day Sedona is a local effort within the worldwide context of the 20th Anniversary V-Day Campaign.

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of communities and college campuses have staged V-Day benefit performances of The Vagina Monologues – and other artistic works, campaigns & Risings–in over 200 countries and territories. V-Day activists have raised consciousness, changed laws to protect women and girls, funded rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters, educated their communities, and raised well over $100 million in urgently needed funds for groups doing the essential work of ending violence and serving survivors and their families.

The New York Times called The Vagina Monologues, “probably the most important piece of political theater of the last decade.”

The play - first performed Off-Broadway and in locations around the world by Ensler - dives into the mystery, humor, pain, power, wisdom, outrage and excitement in women’s experiences. V–Day grew out of the play which exploded onto the scene in 1998, breaking taboos about women’s sexuality and shattering silence around violence done to women and girls.



Proceeds from the V-Day Sedona production will benefit the Verde Valley Sanctuary which operates a 28 bed domestic violence shelter for women and their children seeking safe haven from domestic abuse. Shelter services include counseling for both women and children; legal advocacy; and case management through which each woman assesses her own needs and is offered support in meeting her goals re work, housing and re-establishing a home in the community. For more information about the Sanctuary please visit their website at www.verdevalleysanctuary.org.

Join V-Day Sedona and celebrate The 20th Anniversary of The Vagina Monologues and the Founding of V-Day, the Global Activist Movement to End Violence Against Women and Girls at this year’s performance.

The V-Day Sedona production The Vagina Monologues will be performed at the Sedona Creative Life Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tickets are $25, tax deductible and may be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com.



To learn more about V-Day Sedona, call Mndy Mendelsohn at 213-268-0641 or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VDaySedona. To learn more about V-Day and its campaigns visit www.vday.org.