A Week of Romantic Tunes at Sound Bites Grill

What is more romantic than some Latin love songs? Food, fun and music might be at the top of the list. Come see hear and taste and see the difference at Sound Bites Grill this week as Valentine’s Day kicks off the week with some great musical talent and fun food fare.

If You Go ... • What: Romantic Music • When: Feb. 14-18 • Where:Sound Bites Grill Show Room, 101 N. State Route 89A the at Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Uptown Sedona. • More Info: 928-282-2713 www.soundbitesgrill.com

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 the Eric Miller Trio performs from 6-9 p.m. Miller is an incredible jazz guitarist, singer/songwriter and music producer. Miller has traveled all over the world studying flamenco and performing music. He will be joined with Troy Perkins on bass and Ed Barattini on drums. This is a night for dinner and dancing with the one you love with a Latin flare.

If you are seriously single you can still enjoy the fun. The night starts off at 5 p.m. with Wineaux Wednesday (a weekly social wine tasting tradition at Sound Bites Grill). This week’s wine tasting will included some rose bubbly and chocolate wine. In addition there will be a chocolate Fondue station, an aphrodisiac tasting board, a Lady Killer Martini and Man Eater Cocktail.

Thursday night on Feb 15, Miller is joined by his father Robin Miller for a great father and son duo from 6-9 p.m. The evening is called Chill on the Hill. If you are on a budget this is a great night because there is no cover and Sound Bites Grill offers bottomless pasta for only $14.95.

Friday on Feb. 16 The Darius Lux Trio performs from 7-10 p.m. Lux performs original music as well as covers. Born in England, and now residing in Arizona, Lux has made a name for himself. Lux is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter with an incredible voice. There is a $10 cover to enjoy the band in the show room at Sound Bites Grill. If you choose to dine out of the show room in the main dining room or patio you will be able to hear the music.

Saturday night on Feb 17, continue the romance with world renown Flamenco and classical guitarist Esteban who will be performing his Valentines Concert from 7-9 p.m. Esteban performs with his daughter Teresa Joy on violin, Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez.

As artist in residence here in Sedona, Esteban claims…. “Sound Bites Grill is my favorite venue to perform in.” Sedona is special to him and Sound Bites show room always him to connect with his fans in a much more intimate setting than in a stadium of 1000 people. This concert will feature his most romantic love songs in addition to some of your old favorites.

Tickets for the Esteban concert start at $59 and go up to VIP tickets for $149 (first two rows and includes a 4 course meal). Esteban does perform monthly in Sedona so if you miss this concert you may check out the calendar for his return.

Sunday night Feb 18th you will feel the romance with music by “The Classics”. This is a local Jazz Quartet featuring Jeanie Carroll on vocals, Steve Douglas on Bass, Eric Williams on piano and George Bein on drums. The band will be performing classic standards and American songbook from 6-9pm. There is no cover to enjoy the music. A dinner reservation is required to reserve a table.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shops in uptown Sedona. They are open for lunch and dinner daily at 11:30 a.m. They serve until 9 p.m. every night and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. The entertainment restaurant’s show room may or may not have a cover to sit in depending on the performance. Call 928-282-2713 or SoundBitesGrill for more info, reservations or tickets.