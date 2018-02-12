Windham Hill guitarist Sean Harkness brings his artistry to Cottonwood

Sean Harkness has an affinity for playing central Arizona.

“I thoroughly enjoyed performing in Prescott and Sedona back in 2016 with fellow Windham Hill label mates Barbara Higbie and Liz Story,” Harkness says. “It’s a thrill and an honor to be asked to return as a solo artist.”

Local audiences who enjoyed Harkness as a Windham Hill artist will see a slightly different side Saturday night, Feb. 24, when he plays the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

“Fans of the guitar will especially like this show as I cover a lot of ground and explore what the instrument is fully capable of,” Harkness explains. “There are some barn-burners, and then there are poignant moments of delicate beauty.”





A compelling jazz/folk performer, composer and teacher – as well as a Windham Hill alumnus – Sean Harkness has released six albums. His intricate, evocative guitar work has won him multiple awards, including the 2014 BroadwayWorld.com Award for best CD Release; the 2013 MAC award for Ensemble Instrumentalist; and the 2011 Bistro Award for Outstanding Instrumentalist. He plays extensively in New York’s finest jazz venues, including the Blue Note, Smoke, Small’s, the Jazz Standard, Birdland, the Metropolitan Room, and Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center.

Harkness’ performance is the result of a partnership between the Old Town Center for the Arts and Yavapai College Performing Arts, which has been touring headline acts into Verde Valley performance venues for the last two seasons. Yavapai College will stage one more Verde offering this year: Michael Londra & The Celtic Fire, March 24, at Sedona Red Rock High School.

Sean Harkness performs Saturday night, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., in the Old Town Center for the Arts, 633 N. Fifth Street, in Cottonwood. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door and $25 for priority seating. For more information and tickets, please visit the OTCA Box Office, call (928) 634.0940, or visit: www.oldtowncenter.org.