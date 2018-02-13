Commentary: Good things happening at Beaver Creek School

Our STEAM Extravaganza is rapidly approaching. It will be held on Feb. 22.

Students are working hard to understand and use the scientific method, and teachers are supporting their efforts through guided practice.

Teachers are also organizing activities for parents, students, and community members.

Friday, Feb. 9 was the Verde Valley In-Service day for teachers.

Beaver Creek School is hosting the discussion on new topics and trends in special education.

We are also sending teachers to schools around the Verde Valley to learn and discuss ideas with other educators.

This collaborative effort to grow as professionals gives us all a chance to reflect, learn, and revise our practice.

Beaver Creek School welcomed our new student teacher Mr. Jeff Reeves this quarter.

He is working with Mrs. Cheryl Guth in her fourth grade class. He is doing a great job, absorbing information and supporting students daily.

Mrs. Allie Wheeler has been working with Mrs. Micca Martinez to get the 2018 season of Jr. Basketball up and running.

Mrs. Martinez created the program and is helping to transition it to Mrs. Wheeler.

They have both worked hard to make sure our kids have the opportunity to play.

We are very excited to welcome first though fourth grade students to the 2018 season of Jr. Basketball.

We have several parents volunteering to coach.

Thank you to coaches and families for your cooperation and enthusiasm for this program.

Mrs. Pam Zahnzinger will hold auditions for her upcoming drama production on Feb. 16.

She is working on this performance as a partner with our 21st Century program.

She put on a wonderful play last year, the district staff is certainly happy to see her working with our kids once again.

Mrs. Betsy Ciminieri is forming a running club in partnership with our 21st Century program.

She will use running to fuel conversations about healthy habits, keeping a balanced lifestyle and building self-esteem. Welcome Coach Betsy!

Baseball and softball season are off to a great start. Coaches Hardy, Kelley, and O’Brien are working with their players to build their teams.

The players are excited to begin playing! Go Bobcats!

We have out third wellness week planned and we will have guest speakers from the Health Department discussing Healthy vs. Unhealthy relationships, Safe Dates, and dating abuse.

We have officer Godina in to talk to our students K-5 about personal safety.

Mat Force will be here to talk to our students about Life Skills that include self-esteem/assertiveness.

The Yavapai County Health Department will talk to 5th grade about puberty and the changes their bodies are going through.

Nurses will also keep our students current on their immunizations, check heights and weights, and scoliosis.

The staff will play the 8th grade in the annual staff versus 8th grade basketball game.

We will also be celebrating spirit week with a retro theme. Our staff and students will be encouraged to dress in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s throughout the week.

The eighth grade toured both high schools in preparation for selecting where they will attend high school.

It is valuable for them to actually see the campuses and classes that are available to them.

It is always interesting to hear what specific opportunities and classes excite our students for next year.

On Feb. 15 the fifth and sixth grade students will attend Cinderella at Phoenix Symphony Hall.

This is a wonderful experience to broaden their horizons and to expose them to the fine arts, as well as, introduce all the jobs and careers that are related to the performing arts.

Upcoming field trips are to The Tempest, the Shakespeare play, the Renaissance Festival and The Maze, which is a hands-on experience related to teenage issues and concerns.

The Women’s Civic Club is once again offering a scholarship to graduating seniors who attended Beaver Creek School and live in the Beaver Creek area.

The district is pleased that Mrs. Cowan is able to help some of our former students in their career and college choices.

Many begin their college careers at Yavapai College. Our current students (7th and 8th) have already toured the campus and are aware of the programs that are offered there.

This really helps them to make more educated choices that are personal and beneficial to them.

Our boys and girls basketball teams both made it to the small school State Tournament.

What a wonderful accomplishment. Go Bobcats! We have spirit yes we do!