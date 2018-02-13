Steve Darby looks to rejoin Camp Verde Fire District

CAMP VERDE – Thursday, the Camp Verde Fire District’s governing board could accept a letter of interest from Steve Darby to replace Ken Krebbs, who resigned from the board on Jan. 18.

Darby, who was one of the fire district’s original board members in 2010, resigned in 2017. Now a fire science instructor with Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education, Darby says he is now ready to “do whatever I can to help the fire board.”

Of his previous tenure with CVFD, Darby says “we accomplished a lot, building a new fire station, and brought up a level of safety.”

With the Joint Powers Agreement between Camp Verde Fire District and the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire District that created the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, Darby says “things are going great” and that he is “looking forward to serving the community on the fire board.”

Darby’s appointment would be to serve with the Camp Verde Fire District’s governing board, not the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority’s governing board.

Darby’s appointment would be through Nov. 30, says Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller.

Copper Canyon, Camp Verde and Montezuma-Rimrock fire boards

The Copper Canyon, Camp Verde and Montezuma-Rimrock fire boards will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at CCFMA’s Fire Station 81, located at 494 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

Camp Verde fire board will meet at 9 p.m., the Montezuma-Rimrock fire board will meet at 9:30 a.m., and the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority’s board will meet at 10:15 a.m.

Agendas will be available online at http://cc-fma.org within 24 hours of the meeting.

For more information, call CCFMA Administrative Manager Robyn Cook at 928-567-4101.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42