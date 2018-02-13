Verde Valley Wine Consortium presents ‘Day of Red Wine’

COTTONWOOD – The Verde Valley Wine Consortium will present “Dia del Vino Rojo,” an all red wine event in Old Town Cottonwood on March 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

A white wine event was held last May during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“That event was a total success so we decided to add a red wine event to our list of sponsored events,” said Paula Woolsey of the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.

“The idea is to focus our efforts on the newest releases of red wines from our member wineries,” she said.

Verde Valley Wine Consortium wineries are invited to pour and sell their wines at the Day of Red Wine event.

Attendees can look forward to red wine, music, and food.

As it happens to be on Saint Patrick’s Day, Woolsey said there may be some form of corned beef or cabbage sliders.

“At the white wine event we had street tacos, music and fiesta decorations,” she said.

The Verde Valley Wine Consortium is located 1044 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

Twenty dollars buys you six wine tasting tickets and a commemorative wine glass. Additional tasting tickets will be available for purchase for $2 each or six for $10. Tickets will be available at the door. VVWC members receive extra tickets.

For more information, visit. www.verdevalleywine.org.