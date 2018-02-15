Camp Verde High School February Student of Month: Bailey Gagnon

Camp Verde High School has named Bailey Gagnon the school’s student of the month for February. Bailey has been a camp counselor for Prescott Pines as well as served as President of TOPs club, Vice President of Theater Club and Vice President of the Student Body. She has participated in three plays, three musicals and has directed one play. Bailey’s future goals include obtaining her Master’s Degree in Camp Ministry, a Minor in Theater and to always serve God to the best of her ability. (Photo courtesy Camp Verde Unified School District)
