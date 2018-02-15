Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteer of the Month: Lonnie Gibbons

The Camp Verde Senior Center and President Denny Hach presented Lonnie Gibbons the Volunteer of the Month award for the month of February. Lonnie works with the Thrift Store looking over the electrical items that come in. He checks to see that they are working and fixes them when possible. This assures that the electrical, electronic items are working before they are sold. Lonnie also helps whenever there is need to move things around. Everyone at the Thrift store loves his help and ready smile.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.