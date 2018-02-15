Mount Hope nourishes community

The 26th annual “A Circle of Friends” holiday concert sponsored by Mount Hope Foods was a huge success again in 2017. Every year, John Zeigler directs this showcase of our community’s talent, and leads this celebration of the holiday season. The concert is free to attend with the option to make a donation. The 2017 concert brought in $2,400 in donations. Linda and Herb Trubitz of Mount Hope Foods chose to More than match the community donations, giving a total of over $6,000 to Elaine Bremner of the Verde Valley Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels provides 65,000 meals annually in the Verde Valley. Your charitable donations, along with the generous contribution from Mount Hope Foods will provide much-needed funding for feeding the elderly in need in our community.