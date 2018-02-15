V’ACTE, Jones Ford announce January 2018 JTED students of the month

  • Originally Published: February 15, 2018 3:09 p.m.

    • Feb. 6, Jones Ford and the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board recognized the January 2018 Jones Ford Verde Valley and V’ACTE CTE Students of the Month. Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir, left, presents the awards to Sedona Red Rock High School student Wyatt Ross for sports medicine, Mingus Union High School student Gerson Ayon Mendoza for construction, and Camp Verde High School student Dominic Pittman for business operations. Not pictured, Levi Parker, Valley Academy central campus student for fire science. Each winning student received a certificate from V’ACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office. Both Valley Academy and Jones Ford Verde Valley will also have a plaque with the schools’ students of the month.

