Friday morning SR 260 accident causes minor injuries, heavy car damage

A Friday morning accident on State Route 260 and Western Drive caused minor injuries and heavy front-end damage to a vehicle.
Around 6:15 a.m., Verde Valley Fire District was dispatched to the accident blocking the east bound lanes of SR 260.
“On arrival, crews found one vehicle, with heavy damage to the front end, and one occupant out of the vehicle sitting on the sidewalk. The occupant had minor injuries and was evaluated by paramedics but did not need transport to a hospital,” said Battalion Chief Shaun McCallum in a news release.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.