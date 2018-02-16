Friday morning SR 260 accident causes minor injuries, heavy car damage

A Friday morning accident on State Route 260 and Western Drive caused minor injuries and heavy front-end damage to a vehicle.

Around 6:15 a.m., Verde Valley Fire District was dispatched to the accident blocking the east bound lanes of SR 260.

“On arrival, crews found one vehicle, with heavy damage to the front end, and one occupant out of the vehicle sitting on the sidewalk. The occupant had minor injuries and was evaluated by paramedics but did not need transport to a hospital,” said Battalion Chief Shaun McCallum in a news release.