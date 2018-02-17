Camp Verde offers bus trips to D’Backs starting March 31 vs Colorado Rockies

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces another season of trips to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the world. The Diamondbacks had a great season last year so don’t miss their champion run this year. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. Our field level seats are in Section 111, down the right field line, just a short walk from our bus. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

We will be going to six games again this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. The cost for bus ride and game ticket is only $53 for our great field level seats. This year’s game schedule kicks off Saturday March 31 vs the Colorado Rockies. The bus leaves Camp Verde at 2:30 for this game. Additional games include Sunday, May 6 against the World Champion Astros, Sunday, June 17 take on the New York Mets, Saturday, July 21 a second shot against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, August 4 to take on the San Francisco Giants and finish Sunday, September 9 against the Atlanta Braves. Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm and Sunday games leave the Community Center at 10:30 am. Buy tickets two weeks in advance with cash, checks or Credit Card for best seats. Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0828 for more information or reservations. Play ball!