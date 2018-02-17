Obituary: June E. Dean 1924-2018

June died peacefully in her sleep while under the care of Accord Hospice of Sedona at the El Dorado Assisted Living Home in Camp Verde, Arizona. They were comforting, caring and seeing to her medical needs at the end of her life. June was born in Barberton, Ohio, moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 1967, and later to Camp Verde, Arizona, in June 1989. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion, Unit #93, Camp Verde, Arizona, for 23 consecutive years. June is survived by her second husband of 59 years, William (Bill) H. Dean; daughters, Linda Leary, Donna Leary, Paulette Biancalana; and son, Terry Howell; all of whom live in various cities in California. She also has three grandsons and four grand-daughters. In addition, she had many family members from Bill’s side of the family that she loved as well. June will be missed by those who knew her and loved her. May she rest in peace.

Information provided by survivors.