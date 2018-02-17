Obituary: Luana Sue Beck 1946-2018

Luana Sue Beck, 71, of Cottonwood, passed away on Feb. 9, 2018. She was born on March 5, 1946. in St. Joseph, Wyoming, to Aurther and Wilma Destefano. Luana attended California High for four years. She worked for the Santa Rosa, California, Schools, Tuttles Pharmacy and Yavapai College. Luana raised three beautiful sons. Luana was preceded in death by her father, Aurther Destefano, and sister, Terry Henson. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Don Beck; sons, Derek Borell (Sharon) of Cloverdale, California, Chad Beck (Sabrina) of Cottonwood and Ben Beck (Darci) of Cottonwood; sister-in-law, Patricia Corriston; and seven grandchildren: Jordan Borell (23 yrs old) and Brandon Borell (17 yrs old), both of Cloverdale, California, Sophia Beck (3 yrs old), Addie Beck (1 yr old), Mila Beck (2 yrs old), Stevy Woolf (16 yrs old) and Alex Beck-Valenzuela (12 yrs old), all of Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

