VERDE HERITAGE 1924: CLARKDALE PRIMARY SCHOOL

"The Lower Townsite school building, which will be known officially as the Primary Building, is ready for occupancy when school reconvene, the Egan Construction Company having completed the work under contract and turned the key over to the Clarkdale School Board on Tuesday. In order not to delay school work, the tinting of the walls and some work on the grounds will be left until next summer, but in all essentials the building is now complete."

"The school board and A. J. Gilford, architect, are to be congratulated upon the economy, efficiency and beauty of the building. The 8 recitation rooms are well lighted, ventilated and heated, the office-library and the teachers' rest room are equipped with built-in features to render them most usable, and the slope of the location has made possible a large basement for storage, janitor's workroom, boiler and coal rooms."

"The 2 kindergarten rooms are separated by a small play room with folding partitions permitting this room to be opened into one. The playroom has a fireplace and will be available for small community committee meetings, etc., while the entire kindergarten section together will make an ideal place for school gatherings, parties, etc."

"The street immediately in front of the school will be closed and the block south of the building will be used as a playground."

"Approximately 200 children, comprising the American and Mexican kindergartens and the first, second and third grades, will use the 8 rooms, the following teachers being assigned there: Miss Courtney, Miss Smith, Miss McPherson, Miss Fisher, Miss Crawley, Miss Hopkins, Miss Norcross, and Mrs. Pierce. Miss Sughrue, supervisor, will be in charge of the building, but will still have supervision over the intermediate and grammar grades on the Upper Townsite."

"The location of the building on the Lower Townsite will add materially to the convenience and probably to the punctuality of the students as there are only about 25 children who will be obliged to go down from the Upper Townsite as compared with over 150 who have been coming up the hill from the Lower Townsite. Kindergarten children from the Upper Townsite will be taken from the main building at 9 o'clock in the morning to the lower school in the school truck and returned by a teacher to a place safely across the main road out of danger from autos at the close of school."

"Miss Laurel Smith has been engaged to teach the American kindergarten and this class will begin work at the opening of school next week if the health conditions in town permit."

"SCHOOLS OPEN MONDAY: The Clarkdale public and high schools will reopen on Monday morning and it is urged that every student be in his place. The threatened epidemic of measles has been so thoroughly controlled that there is not believed to be a trace of danger in reopening the schools."

(Verde Copper News; Friday, January 11, 1924; page 4.)

Architect Gilford also designed several buildings at Cottonwood, including the 1925 Chokree Gobins Building (913 N. Main), and the 1926 Joseph Becchetti Building (924-926 N. Main).