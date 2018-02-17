VVPOA announces candidates for next Board of Directors

VERDE VILLAGE -- Candidates for the office of Unit Director for Units 2 and 5 were announced at the Verde Village Property Owners Association General Meeting held Feb. 13.

There were no candidates nominated for the office of President, or for Unit Director for Units 1, 4, or 7. Unit Directors for Units 3, 6 and 8 have one more year in their two year terms.

The candidate for Unit 2 is Donna Buchanan, whose husband previously served in this capacity. The candidate for Unit 5 is Chris Talbot, who is the incumbent in this position.

Elections will be held at the Annual Meeting on March 13. Shortly after the elections, the new and returning Unit Directors who comprise the Board of Directors will meet to appoint a Vice President from among themselves, in accordance with the Association Bylaws.

They will also appoint a Interim President. In addition, the Board is asking for qualified members who are interested in serving as Secretary or Treasurer to please contact the Association through email at vvpoayavcty@outlook.com.

--Information provided by VVPOA