Woman with child in car faces felony DUI charges

Police arrested Rochelle Watkins, 33, for aggravated DUI with suspended license, aggravated DUI with child under 15 years old (two counts), aggravated DUI with Ignition Interlock Required (two counts), and possession of prescription drugs, according to Cottonwood Police spokesperson Monica Kuhit in a press release Friday.

“Watkins consented to a urine test which was positive for opiates, methamphetamine and amphetamine,” Kuhit stated.

Police searched a planter in the parking lot where a car was on the 100 block of South Main Street in Cottonwood during the incident Thursday.

“Watkins was contacted after a 911 call was received that a female was passed out inside her vehicle, the police report said. Watkins had just picked up her 9-year-old child at a nearby school and left upon arrival, police said.