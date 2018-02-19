A colorful turn at Village Gallery March Art Walk

Once again the Village Gallery will feature a talented local artist duo at March First Friday Art Walk in the Village of Oak Creek.

Sedona Fine Art Photographer, Grazina Wade, and Kaleidoscope artist, Linda Bellacicco will be on hand to share decades of personal experience; both are well known in their respective fields for innovative approach to their media and their award winning creations. Visitors and residents are invited to meet them and many of our 40 artists who will serve the wine, keep the munchies table full and provide lively conversation from 5-8 p.m. on March 2.

The Village Gallery is located at the Cortez roundabout in VOC, Sedona, Hwy179 Applications for new artists can be found at the gallery or online at www.sedonalocalartists.com Info at 928-284-1416 Daily Hours : 10-6pm.