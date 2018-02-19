A wild weekend awaits at Main Stage

On Friday, Feb. 23 local favorite DJ Johnny K brings another installment of his years-running 4th Fridays dance party to Main Stage. For a few years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 Main Stage plays host to “Celebration.” Hosted by Aimee V Justice, the evening sees a drag show and male revue all in honor of local community member Daniel Muirhead’s birthday. Always a venue-favorite, the evening guarantees high energy, laughter and great times. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m. There is a $5 cover at the door.

Main Stage has a series of weekly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays are “Thirsty Thursdays” Old School Game Night. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted