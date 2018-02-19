Windham Hill Artist, Sean Harkness comes to OTCA

Performer, composer and Windham Hill favorite Sean Harkness brings his guitar mastery back to Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. for an evening of powerful, evocative music at the Old Town Center for the Arts.

If You Go ... • What: Sean Harkness in Concert • When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much:$20 advance $22 door, $25 priority • More Info: (928) 634-0940 www.oldtowncenter...

Harkness is a first-call guitarist who compliments an exhaustive client list of artists, instrumentalists, Broadway productions, and corporations nationally and internationally. He is the go-to guitarist for duets and ensemble work with singers from Broadway and television such as Alison Fraser, Susan Egan and Carole Demas. Sean can be seen at Iridium Jazz Club on Broadway in Times Square with Terese Genecco and her Little Big Band on the last Tuesday of every month.

Harknesshas appeared as an artist and sideman extensively in New York’s finest jazz venues. He also appears regularly in any of New York’s folk and rock singer/songwriter clubs.



Harkness was the guitarist in Contemporary Jewish icon Debbie Friedman’s band until her untimely passing in 2011. He continues to perform regularly with Craig Taubman and Josh Nelson in major congregations nationally.

Awards for Harkness include: Outstanding Instrumentalist 2011 Bistro Award, 2011 MAC Award for his solo show, 2012 MAC Award for Best Recording, and 2013 MAC Award for Ensemble Instrumentalist, 2014 BroadwayWorld.com Award for best CD Release.

Harkness has six commercial artist releases, many on Windham Hill Records and a list of independents. He has also scored music for television, including World’s Strongest Man, ESPN, NASCAR and ABC Sports.