Cottonwood Police Department to present ‘Use of Force’ demonstration March 15

The Cottonwood Police Department would like to present to the community a segment of its Citizen’s Police Academy.

Cottonwood Police Use of Force instructors will provide a class on March 15th to provide community members a more in-depth look into U.S. Supreme court case law and Arizona Revised Statutes that determine justification of a person’s use of force.

Participants in the class will be shown the tools police officers are trained to use and the applications they are suitable for. Also discussed will be the protective gear officers are provided and current trends in outer carrier vests.

The class will be presented at the Cottonwood Public Safety building at 199 S. 6th St at 6 p.m. and should run until 9 p.m. Please email Sgt. Cody Savage or Sgt. Monica Kuhlt to reserve a seat. Sgt. Cody Savage- csavage@cottonwoodaz.gov. Sgt. Monica Kuhlt mkuhlt@cottonwoodaz.