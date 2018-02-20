Obituary: Wilma I. Martin 1924-2018

Wilma I. Martin, 93, of Cottonwood, passed away on February 14, 2018.

She was born on July 24, 1924 in Leo, IN to E. Keith Wolfe and Flossie Wolfe.

Wilma attended Leo High School from 1938-1942 and De Anza Junior College from 1976-1978 and received her AA Degree. She worked for General Electric and First Savings and Loan in Oakland, CA. Wilma was proud of attending college in her 50s and playing the piano and violin.

Wilma belonged to Verde Valley Christian Church.

Wilma enjoyed quilting, knitting and crochet. She was an excellent seamstress who made all her own clothes and suits for her husband. She also taught pine needle basket making to friends. She was an excellent cook and loved making and decorating cakes for family birthdays. She made professional quality candies at Christmas.

Her interest in lifelong education was an inspiration to her grandson.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Harold Martin, Jr. She is survived by son Kirk Martin (Sharon Olsen) of Aptos, CA; daughter Milena Martin Arana (David) of Stockton, CA; brother Edward Wolfe of Roseville, MN; 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 9 am.

