Verde Valley Educator of the Week: Rosie McClain

CAMP VERDE – Just after graduating from high school in 2001 is when Rosie McClain discovered she wanted to become a teacher.

On an invitation, she taught Spanish at the Montessori school that her two younger sisters attended. McClain recalls being “so impressed” at how quickly the children learned and retained the Spanish language, and “how happy they seemed when they remembered the answers.”

“I felt so proud, and become emotional when I saw the smiles and excitement of the children’s eagerness to learn due to my work,” McClain says.

The feeling must have been mutual, because the school’s director asked McClain to become a teacher’s assistant.

After three years as assistant, McClain was ready – academically as well – to lead her own classroom.

It’s now been 12 years since McClain became a certified Montessori teacher.

Though new to the Montessori Children’s House on the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s reservation, her boss has already learned that McClain’s strengths as an educator are the “dedication and giving of herself to the children’s learning, our method of teaching, and to the school.”

“I realized Rosie was special from the beginning of the academic school year,” says Lettie Ancira, director of the Montessori Children’s House. “Rosie worked hard so that each student would succeed and demonstrated excellent work ethic. The way Rosie makes a difference is in that she nurtures the child as a whole; individual, working with the parents or guardians, and in the children’s academics, thus creating a successful team.”

McClain says her favorite part of being an educator is “getting to know each child’s individual personality and their strengths and weaknesses as a student.”

“I have a fondness for helping children past their academic needs and attend to their emotional needs,” McClain says. “I am able to comfort and nourish children in situations out of their control during these early years of their lives. This is the time to empower children to become independent thinkers so that when they enter into society and are faced with situations they will be fair citizens.”

“My teaching style is to work as a guide to the children where the classroom environment has been prepared for their sensitive periods. These include: Practical Life, Language, Sensorial, Mathematics, and Cultural Awareness. I really love the Montessori Method because I feel it truly values the human spirit.”

“I have traveled through much of Central America with my husband and moved to Costa Rica to learn the skills of a self- sustaining farm. We came back to the US and applied the knowledge learned and continued to live that life style.”

“I always knew I wanted to help others in need, I just did not know in which field. I feel fulfilled teaching the Montessori Method to the children of the Yavapai Apache Nation and our community.”