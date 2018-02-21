Details still to be ironed out on temporary homeless shelter in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD -- The doors of a proposed homeless shelter in Cottonwood remained closed despite temperatures dipping into the 20s the past few nights in the Verde Valley.

The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition had hoped to open the shelter Tuesday and Wednesday, but details have not been worked out with the building’s owner, according to VVHC Chairperson Raena Avalon.

Y.E.S. The Arc in Cottonwood offered to open its cafeteria for use as a temporary emergency shelter on these nights, and the VVHC said it feels confident it can staff the facility with a sufficient number of properly trained volunteers, according to information shared at a Jan. 16 Cottonwood City Council meeting.

In addition, Spectrum Healthcare in Cottonwood has agreed to provide training to the volunteers on how to address mental health issues they may encounter during their volunteer time.

However, Avalon said the details have not been worked out by the Homeless Coalition and Y.E.S. The Arc and she does not know when the shelter will open.

The VVHC board has a meeting scheduled at Spectrum at noon Thursday to discuss the issue,

“We had everything all set to open,” she said. “We can have 20 people in there” for temperatures under 35 degrees, she said.

There’s a number of logistical things that need to be taken care of that the VVHC assumed were already done, she said.

Avalon didn’t think any homeless people showed up Tuesday night looking for housing, and said she didn’t know when the shelter might open.