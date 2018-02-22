Humane Society of Sedona in need of puppy food

Liz Olson, shelter manager of the Humane Society of Sedona, said the shelter has 18 or 19 puppies in its care right now and has run out of puppy food. The shelter uses Purina Pro Plan puppy food and they accept dry and wet food since the puppies eat four or five times a day.

“We rely on donations for our puppy food only,” she said. “We are almost completely out of puppy food,” Olson said, adding they would appreciate any donations of the Purina Pro Plan that can be brought to the shelter or cash donations that can be made for the puppies care, at 2115 Shelby Dr. in Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-4679.