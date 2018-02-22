Obituary: Paul Landry 1947-2018

Paul Landry, 70, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 30, 2018. He was born on March 27, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Paul graduated from Camelback High School in 1966, and joined the Army, where he served a tour in Vietnam and returned home a decorated soldier. Paul worked as a skilled heavy-equipment operator in the Verde Valley for over 30 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, sports and music.

Paul is preceded by his parents, Burt and Daphne Combs (Coppinger); and his brothers, Darrell and Damon Combs. He is survived by his daughter, Mia Landry and two granddaughters; his nephews, Ezekiel, Daniel and Eli (Chelsea) Combs; his nieces, Margaret (Damon) Presmyk, Cassandra (Billy) Bonney and Sara (Swain) Trevino; and his sister-in-law, Loretta Combs. Paul will be missed by his family and friends whose lives he’s touched.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 24, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the Windmill Park in Cornville, Arizona.

