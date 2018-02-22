Patriot Disposal to operate Cottonwood’s transfer station

COTTONWOOD – Patriot Disposal will be operating Cottonwood’s transfer station, thanks to an approved agreement by City Council on Tuesday.

There is no cost to the city for Patriot Disposal to operate the transfer station. In fact, it will save the city money. The cost to the city ranges between $10,000 and $20,000 a year. With brush, it can exceed $50,000.

In March 2012, the city assumed the operations of the solid waste transfer station located at 1500 W. Mingus Ave. near the Cottonwood’s Public Works Facility, and was able to increase hours of operation.

“However, due to an increase in costs, the city later had to decrease the hours and implement a higher fee structure. Also, due to the growth around the transfer station the burning of brush is no longer a possibility which increased the cost of brush disposal,” said Development Services staff in the Council’s agenda.

After discussions with the City Council, staff advertised for proposals to operate the transfer station. The selection committee chose Patriot Disposal as the more advantageous and cost-effective proposer, according to the agenda.

Patriot Disposal will make safety improvements to the transfer station. The compactor will be removed, scales will be added, and safety rails will be installed. There will be two employees on site.

Patriot Disposal will keep the transfer station open five days a week and will give Cottonwood citizens a 20 percent lower rate than nonresidents.

“Patriot would be able to determine its own prices as long as Cottonwood citizens are given the discount proposed in the agreement. Also, brush will be accepted,” said staff.

Some fee examples include:

Loose trash per cubic yard will cost $12 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Construction items will cost $26 for residents and $30 for non-residents. Bulky items, batteries, and electronics will cost $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents.

Recyclables will be free for residents; and $5 for non-residents.