Prescott man accused of robbing Camp Verde Chase Bank

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office Thursday arrested a Prescott man just minutes after he was accused of robbing the Camp Verde Chase Bank.

Shawn Manning, 53, from Prescott was arrested at 9:55 a.m. shortly after the marshal’s office was alerted to an armed robbery at the bank located at 402 W. Finnie Flats Road in Camp Verde.



Manning, according to a news release from the marshal’s office, entered the bank and showed a note to the teller advising of the robbery and told the teller to hand over the money as stated in the note or he would begin shooting. The suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a semi-automatic handgun to the teller.



As the teller complied with Manning’s demands, another employee placed a 911 call to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, according to the news release.

The robber was described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a green flannel shirt and blue jeans. He fled the bank on foot with $2,800 in cash stolen in the robbery.

A deputy from the Marshal’s Office was in the immediate area of the bank and observed a man matching the description of the suspect leaving the bank and kept him under observation, according to the news release.



The man got into a vehicle and the deputy followed until additional deputies arrived in order to conduct a stop on the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped on State Route 260 near Quarterhorse Lane and Manning was placed under arrest after evidence from the robbery was located in his vehicle.



Witnesses and evidence located at the bank were able to positively identify Shawn Manning as the suspect, according to the news release. Manning was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Bill Helm, Camp Verde Bugle