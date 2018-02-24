Plea bargain in works for Yavapai County sex trafficking cases

CAMP VERDE – A pre-trial hearing date has been set in the consolidated cases of two Yavapai County men charged with sex trafficking.

Charles Ray’shon Buffington and William Lee Aundre Wilson’s cases were consolidated by Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court.

Buffington and Wilson are facing charges of sex trafficking, child prostitution, intent to receive earnings of prostitution, transportation for purpose of prostitution and pandering. The alleged trafficking scheme involved minors and operated in Prescott, Phoenix and Tucson.

Prosecutor Ethan Wolfinger told the court the State’s only issue is collaborating with County Attorney Sheila Polk, who is involved in the creation of the plea proposals.

Wolfinger said getting a plea offer on the table was his “No. 1 priority.”

Buffington, 33, of Prescott Valley, also has a separate case in which he has been indicted on one count of marijuana production, which was not consolidated with the sex crime cases.

According to court documents, victims told police that Wilson and Buffington worked together in prostituting women. Wilson, 21, a former resident of Dewey, would make the postings on Facebook and Buffington would book hotel rooms, according to the victims.

“When two or more defendants are charged as part of a common conspiracy, the law favors joint trial,” court documents state.

A pretrial conference was scheduled for March 12.

“Hopefully we can get these cases wrapped up,” Judge Bluff said.