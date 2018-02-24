Yavapai-Apache Nation opens new hotel

Friday, the Yavapai-Apache Nation celebrated the opening of the new hotel at Cliff Castle Casino located at the south end of the casino. The six-story 122-room hotel includes 14 suites, a conference and entertainment facility, indoor swimming pool, new retail outlet, a coffee shop, a 300-space parking garage – and 5,000 square feet of meeting space. Friday’s grand opening started at 11 a.m. Friday with a ceremony and a ribbon cutting, followed by a community meal, activities and entertainment.
