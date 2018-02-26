Music Historian Leon Jay Brings Delta Blues to Sedona

Leon Jay was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame by the National Heritage Foundation in 2011.

Jay’s notable style influence flows from the Delta. Acknowledged as a Music Historian, Jay has a passion for rhythmic interpretation and the stories behind it, in all of his music.

On Saturday March 3 Jay will be performing his with his band in the Sound Bites Grill celebrity show room in uptown Sedona at 7 p.m.

A seasoned entrepreneur, performing artist, published author, athlete and loving father with measured successful results in diverse experiences and endeavors in multiple fields over the course of his varied career, Jay has been featured on National TV, USA Today The Don Imus show, Geraldo and more.

Jay now resides in Arizona and owns Acoustic Cellars, a very unique B & B in Page Springs. The lodge hosts exclusive acoustic music and offers wine country retreats. Jay has an incredible bio and a renaissance mind set. He is continuously growing and expanding. He was published in a collaborative book effort in 2009 ’Success is a State of Mind’ with Les Brown, Mark Victor Hansen and Deepak Chopra.

A Night on the Delta is the theme of his musical performance. His captivating live performances highlight his vocal and musical talent.

He has garnered a reputation for uncommonly entertaining audiences with his story telling and musical styles true to the original formats of the early JukeJoint’s on the plantations when featured artists would bring a variety of influence and style to each show. Leon’s main focus is acoustic blues/rock, country, country blues, and Americana.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona, the venue has plenty of parking. For more information, reservations or tickets call 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com.