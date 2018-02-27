County plans test of Code Red Emergency Notification System

Today at 3 p.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Officewill activate and test the Emergency Notification System, also known as Code Red. The main focus of this test is to alert residents to ‘Ready, Set, Go’ terminology which will be used in the case of an evacuation. It is important to understand the definition of each term as it provides guidance on what you should do should if the possibility of an evacuation occurs in your neighborhood. The notification message will include a brief overview of ‘Ready, Set, Go.’ A copy of the flyer for the Ready, Set, Go program is attached to this email.

If you have already signed up for the Emergency Notification System (ENS-Code Red), expect to receive notice on whatever mode of contact you designated to receive messages. This could be by email, text, or voice (a phone call recorded message) depending what was selected as the primary contact.



If you have not registered and receive the notification, that means your number was obtained from public phone records for use with the system. In this case, you are encouraged to sign up and register your preferred mode for contact.

If you do not receive notification, you are NOT registered with the system. Please take the time to sign up at www.ycsoaz.gov by clicking on the Emergency Notification System tab at the top of the homepage.

For everyone, please consider downloading the free Code Red mobile application for smart phones which provides location based alerts directly to your phone- https://www.onsolve.com/solutions/products/codered/mobile-alert-app/codered-mobile-apps-download/

If you would like to sign up, but do not have access to the internet, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or the Public Information Officer at 928-777-7441 and we would be glad to get you registered.