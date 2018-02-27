Man chooses trial over 3-year plea deal

CAMP VERDE – Ernest James Garcia, representing himself in Yavapai County Superior Court on Monday, elected to go to trial on four charges of failure to appear rather than take the plea deal offered by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.
Judge Michael R. Bluff stated the plea deal was “attractive,” considering the risk. Garcia called it “ridiculous.”
Due to a prior conviction in Long Beach, California, 56-year-old Garcia faces approximately nine years for each charge – totaling a maximum exposure of 38 years in prison if found guilty on all counts in a jury trial.
The plea deal would have sentenced him to three years if Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of failure to appear. Bluff ensured Garcia he would accept the plea agreement stipulations.
The failure to appear charges stem from a pretrial conference and three days of trial, to which Garcia did not show up. He was acquitted of all charges in that case.
Garcia declined any time to consider the plea deal, which was then withdrawn by the State.
Judge Bluff appointed the public defender’s office to represent Garcia during his trial.
A pretrial conference in the case was scheduled for June 25.
More like this story
- Cramp, charged with continuous sexual abuse, rejects plea deal
- Man charged with sexual abuse given three weeks to decide on plea deal
- Cramp, accused of sexual abuse, set for March trial
- Man charged with sexual abuse requests new lawyer, more time to consider plea
- DUI suspect charged with second-degree murder
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.