New apartment complex planned near Cottonwood hospital

COTTONWOOD – There is a great demand for apartment rentals in the Verde Valley, and developers of the Inspiration at Cottonwood project are eager to supply.

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission gave an enthusiastic thumbs up to a request for a minor general amendment to change the land use classification from Commercial/Industrial and General Commercial to Planned Development. The Commission also unanimously approved the requested rezone of approximately 9.01 acres of land from Heavy Industrial and Heavy Commercial to Planned Area Development.

These are the first steps to starting construction on the 192-unit apartment complex.

The Inspiration at Cottonwood project is planned for the southwest side of State Route 89A, across from S. Candy Lane, and across from the hospital. The land is currently owned by the Garrison Family Trust.

Project representative Luke Sefton emphasized to the Commission that there is a huge need to fulfill.

Sefton said there are about 1,800 rental apartments needed in the Verde Valley. Short supply has increased rent about 25 percent within the past year, he added.

The proposed apartment complex will feature a total of 17 buildings, consisting of eight apartment buildings, eight carriage buildings, and one clubhouse.

Common areas will include administrative offices, social areas, community kitchen, internet lounge, and office space.

The next step is getting the Commission’s recommendations approved from Cottonwood City Council.

“We are ramped up and ready to go,” said Inspiration of Cottonwood co-owner Bill Jump.

For Cottonwood Planning and Zoning agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Zoning-Commission-11.