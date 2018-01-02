Letter: Cartoonist made a very good point

Editor:
The cartoon on page 4 , courtesy of the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, was right on!
It is hard to believe that many citizens in Puerto Rico are still without electricity.
I realize the power grid was badly damaged and destroyed, but surely generators are available.
Joe Mauceri
Cottonwood
