The more things change, the more they stay the same - Verde Valley schools look back at 2017

VERDE VALLEY – Most Arizona educators would say that the copper state is the forgotten state when it comes to money allocated to schools.

But ask Tim Carter about public education in Arizona, and he says there are a lot of good teachers “in the trenches,” and they are there “for the right reasons.”

“There’s a lot of people in K-12 schools working hard with our kids, people who are tremendously dedicated,” says Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent. “When you’re passionate about kids, you wake up every morning ready to do your best.”

For Carter, that student-centric mindset is something he thinks fondly of this past year, as well as something he looks forward to as the county’s school districts move into 2018.

But the Verde Valley’s education theme for 2017 just may be change.

What matters in this world of change, Carter says, is “how you handle the change.”

At Camp Verde Unified, the change is coming ‘round the corner, as Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin recently announced that he will not look to have his contract renewed when it expires on June 30.

For much of the current school year, the Camp Verde school board discussed the process to extend Dr. Goodwin’s stay in Camp Verde.

With no offer – and really, no official discussion – Dr. Goodwin offered his letter of no return at the board’s Dec. 12 meeting.

Three of the community’s five school districts have new superintendents, with two of those three, Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek, with first-time bosses.

Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown came from Humboldt Unified School District, where he had most recently served as director of Federal Programs and School Improvement.

New C-OC Superintendent Steve King didn’t have as far to travel for his new position – just down the hall – as he had worked the prior two years as assistant superintendent to Barb U’Ren, who retired on June 30.

King also didn’t have to travel far to consider big changes in his district, as he has led a series of public meetings to disseminate and solicit information connected with the possible merger of three of his schools – K-2 Dr. Daniel Bright School, grades 3-5 Cottonwood Elementary School, Cottonwood Middle School – into two K-8 schools.

Within the five districts, there are new principals at three schools: Steve Doerksen at Clarkdale-Jerome, Katrina Sacco at Beaver Creek School, and once (or if) Mingus Union’s board approves a recommendation from first-year Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove, Genie Gee would become principal, and replace Dr. Hargrove, who then would serve in a singular capacity as district leader.

Though Hargrove was hired earlier this year as district superintendent at Mingus Union, she was notified before her first day on the job that she would also replace outgoing principal Jennifer Chilton.

Chilton now serves as Director of Communications for Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District.

The more that things change, the more they stay the same.