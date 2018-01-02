Obituary: Carlotta Osuna

Our beloved Sister Carlotta journeyed home on Tuesday December 26, 2017. She was in her favorite place on Earth Camp Verde when she ascended to heaven. Carlotta lived in Camp Verde and Glendale, Arizona.

In life Carlotta was a registered nurse that loved to care for her patients. As a mother, daughter, and sister she gave her heart to all humans and four legged creatures. We will miss her in this world but will rejoice when we join her in heaven.

Carlotta is survived by her children Christopher, Stephanie and Bryan; daughter-in-law Victoria, son-in law Ahmed, grand children Desiree, Thalia, Tizoc, Carlos, and Frank; siblings Frank, Bertha, Lilly, Gloria, Armida, and Edward; her beloved pets Lupita and Moana. She was preceded in death by her brother Abby, father Carlos and mother Genoveva.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 pm at Spoken Word Tabernacle, 856 N Garner Lane, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Services in Glendale, AZ will be announced at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.