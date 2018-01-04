AIA notebook: 4A basketball final fours move to GCU, 2A remains in Prescott Valley

This year the AIA 4A state basketball final four and championship will be held a more intimate arena.

The boys and girls 4A state semifinals and final will be at Grand Canyon University on Feb. 23 and 24 for the boys and girls.

Last year the semifinals were held at Glendale Copper Canyon except for one boys semifinal, which was Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Catalina Foothills and was at Amphitheater High School in Tucson. The championship was at Gila River Arena.

The 5A and 6A semis and finals will be at Wells Fargo Arena at ASU.

The 2A semifinals and finals will again be held at Prescott Valley Event Center. The first and second rounds will be at Prescott sites.

The first two rounds of the 4A tournaments will be at the high seeds.

Chase hosting cheer competition

The AIA also announce that Chase Field will host the 2018 Spiritline State Tournament on Saturday Jan. 20 starting at 8 a.m.

Chase Field, located in downtown Phoenix, is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is the first time that Chase has host cheerleading state.

“The folks at Chase Field are really going out of their way to make this a first-class event for our student-athletes,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines in a press release. “We are really looking forward to seeing it all come together and crowning state champions on the field. We hope it will be a tremendous experience for everyone.”

Last year the spiritline tournament was held at Gilbert.