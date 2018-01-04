Beaver Creek Community Association looks to become 501 (c) (3)

BEAVER CREEK – The year 2017 was a big year for the Lake Montezuma Property Owners Association.

After nearly 50 years in existence, LMPOA approved a name change last year to the Beaver Creek Community Association.

Though the association has always included the majority of homes in both Rimrock and Lake Montezuma, the name “had become confusing for newcomers,” said Janet Aniol, president of the Beaver Creek Community Association. With the new name, the Beaver Creek Community Association also changed registrations, websites, signs and listings with a plan to become a 501(c) (3).

“Being a 501(c) (3) would help us get a little more financial support,” Aniol said. “The Cornville Community Association is a 501(c) (3). That organization has always been a great example and role model for us.”

According to Aniol, the main reason that the BCCA seeks non-profit status is to become eligible for grants.

“When we started Beaver Creek Transit, we had to bring it into existence through the Beaver Creek Adult Center which was not ideal. Not that we aren’t very, very grateful for their permission to be a DBA,” Aniol said. “The upkeep of Rollins Park is very expensive for us.”

Another one of the BCCA’s continuing challenges is raising money for the upkeep of Rollins Park in Lake Montezuma. At about $4,000 annually, according to Aniol, the money is used not only to maintain the park, but also “at the same time making at least some small contributions to projects that contribute to the safety, health and livability of the community.”

Events such as the Independence Day celebration, the Halloween Trunk or Treat and the Fall Arts and Crafts Show are held each year at Rollins Park.

Beaver Creek Community Association meets at 3 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, located at 4250 Zuni Way in Rimrock.

Other Beaver Creek news in 2017:



The Beaver Creek Trails Coalition, started by the BCCA, established the community’s first local trails system with 6.5 miles completed. According to Aniol, the trails coalition hopes to expand the trail system in 2018.

The Beaver Creek Transit (known as the Beaver Buggy) hopes to secure grants that would afford a paid driver for a Saturday continuous circular run to the shops, parks, and library in the Beaver Creek area.

Two public meetings were held with the Arizona Water Company to learn about fire hydrant installation and line improvement plans. Another public meetings will be held in the spring,” Aniol said.

