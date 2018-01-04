Cottonwood’s new injection well a success; paves way for opening of Riverfront Reclamation Facility

COTTONWOOD – A new injection well near the Cottonwood Kids Park and Verde Valley Fairgrounds will be used to pump reclaimed water from the new Riverfront Water Reclamation Facility.

The 800-foot deep well is important in order to operate the city’s new reclamation plant and provide a place to put the A+ quality effluent.

“Based on the geophysics and the results of the pump and injection tests, the well should be a very good injection well,” Cottonwood Natural Resources Manager Tom Whitmer said Tuesday.

Council Gives the Green Light

Aug. 15, 2017, Cottonwood City Council awarded a $123,233.41 contract for the injection well project to Camp Verde-based KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co., LLC. It is paid for with Water Resource Development funds. The award “will allow the city to continue its policy of sustainable water management,” stated a council agenda.







A Tale of Three Wells

The first injection well was completed about two years ago at the Mingus Wastewater Treatment Plant, and is still waiting on an underground storage permit.

A second one, drilled at Riverfront Park during the summer, was abandoned after it turned out that there was too much water underground for it to work.

The third well located near the Kids Park was completed in early December after successful pumping and injection tests. Whitmer said “it’s a very good possibility” that another injection well will be drilled in the future.

Boosting the Water Portfolio

Water will be treated at the reclaimed wastewater treatment plant and force-fed back into the groundwater supply to boost the city’s water portfolio (water supply sources).

Wine, dust, and grass

The reclaimed water will be available for viticulture at Yavapai College, at construction sites for dust control, and irrigation of large turf areas such as the Middle School ballparks and Riverfront Park. This lowers the dependence on ground water.

By the Numbers

Whitmer said his team is hoping to inject 200 or 300 acre-feet of water a year. (One acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover a football field, one foot deep.)

Open House and Tour

Jan. 24, the Cottonwood Utility Department will host a public open house and tour of the City’s new Riverfront Water Reclamation Facility, located 1083 Riverfront Road, at 2 p.m. The facility is expected to generate about 280,000 gallons of A+ quality effluent daily.