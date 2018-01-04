Man pleads guilty to charges in Cornville/VOC molestation case

Gary “Jay” Leslie Zimmerman Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to lure a minor for sex, one count of child molestation, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges all stem from incidents regarding a single victim from 2010 to 2014.

Zimmerman, 45, faces 24 to 35 years in prison, according to a stipulation in the plea agreement.

State prosecutor Ethan Wolfinger told the court after conversations with the victim and victim’s family, the state would recommend Judge Michael R. Bluff not sentence Zimmerman to more than 30 years for “admitting his wrongs” and “sparing” the victim court time.

Bluff, however, was not willing to assure Zimmerman he would follow the state’s recommendation.

Zimmerman, of Village of Oak Creek, was arrested following the service of a search warrant and booked into jail Sept. 9, 2017.

Zimmerman’s case is related to Richard Byard Sumner, 44, who pleaded guilty last Thursday to three counts of exploitation of a minor.

Zimmerman was photographed engaging in sexual conduct with a minor by Sumner in Cornville in May 2014.

Zimmerman previously molested the same victim repeatedly at a location in the Village of Oak Creek.

A stipulation of Sumner’s plea deal was Sumner would testify in Zimmerman’s trial, which would have taken place in March.

Zimmerman is scheduled for sentencing March 23.

Sumner will be sentenced Jan. 23.