The Verde Valley's First Baby of 2018

Baby Cora Alyse Ashford, daughter of Scott and Sonya Ashford of Cottonwood, was born at 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, making her the first baby born at Verde Valley Medical Center in 2018. Baby Ashford weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measures 18 inches long. This is the couple’s first child. “I was scheduled to be induced this week, but she decided to make her grand entrance on New Year’s,” said Sonya Ashford. (Photo courtesy of Verde Valley Medical Center)